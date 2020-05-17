JOHN MERCURI, Catcher
Future plans: University of Tampa
Coach John Sexton: “A two-way starter in football who unfortunately suffered broken leg in September. He caught significant innings as a junior, and would’ve worked as an assistant coach/base coach this spring.”
DOMINIC PEDI, Pitcher/Infield
Future plans: University of New England (football)
Coach John Sexton: “Standout defensive lineman in the fall, Pedi would’ve pitched and played a corner infield spot this spring.”
JAMES KEEGAN, Pitcher
Future plans: Bryant University
Coach John Sexton: “A versatile pitcher and consistent strike thrower, James would’ve been counted on the Raiders’ staff this season. James is an exemplary teammate and strong student.”
RYAN SEMENETZ, Pitcher
Future plans: St. Anselm
Coach John Sexton: “Ryan would’ve pitched at the front of the Raiders’ rotation this year and will continue to pitch at St Anselm next fall.”
JACK ANTHONY, Pitcher
Future plans: University of San Diego
Coach John Sexton: “Jack is another team-first guy and a very hard worker who was poised for a breakout season.”
RYAN CURRY, Pitcher/first base
Future plans: Holy Cross
Coach John Sexton: “Another of several football/baseball guys, Ryan would’ve contributed on the mound and as a 1B/DH this spring. A great kid and terrific student.”
CHARLIE POWERS, Catcher
Future plans: Clemson University
Coach John Sexton: “An extremely hard worker and great guy, Charlie would’ve worked with the Central catching crew this spring and fought for at-bats at DH.”
NATHAN HEBERT, Centerfield
Future plans: Hofstra University
Coach John Sexton: “One of the top all-around athletes in the Class of 2020, Nate was a two-way starter in football, won a state championship in indoor track and would’ve patrolled centerfield this spring. Another first class young man.”
BRENDAN COLLERAN, Pitcher
Future plans: Catholic University
Coach John Sexton: “Brendan would’ve been a leader on the Raider pitching staff this spring and was poised for a big season. A very hard worker, he will pitch at Catholic University.”
DANTE PISTONE, Second base
Future plans: University of Tampa
Coach John Sexton: “A returning starter, Dante would’ve played second base and hit near the top of the order. A natural leader.”
JACK BUOTTE, Infield
Future plans: Holy Cross
Coach John Sexton: “An all-around gentleman, Jack is a very hard worker who was poised to crack the lineup as a senior through that hard work.”
MARK KASSIS, Infield
Future plans: Colby College (Football)
Coach John Sexton: “An All-Scholastic two-way player in the fall, Mark would’ve contributed across the board this spring. A great kid. Mark will play linebacker at Colby.”
