At the time, nearly four years ago, it was certainly painful.
But a badly broken arm may turn out to be the best thing that ever happened for Methuen’s Nate Blanchette, who will be a freshman at Central Catholic this fall.
Blanchette had already been wrestling with considerable success for several years, starting in the second grade when he finished third in the New England tournament, and he loved the sport. But the broken arm required extensive surgery and the doctor told him that wrestling was out of the question for a great while.
“But he said it was okay to try judo,” said Blanchette, who had already been working out for several years at Smitty’s Barn in addition to competing for Methuen Youth Wrestling.
So judo it was, and Blanchette took to it from the start and quickly progressed. Last year, in fact, he won the U.S. Open for his division in Florida, having been a runner-up the year before. He was also a runner-up at Scholastic Nationals and took first in a big tournament in Mexico.
At the same time, Blanchette resumed wrestling and didn’t miss a beat. Three years ago, he placed first in the Pop and Flo Nationals, he won multiple state middle school titles and he took first in New England as a fifth and seventh grader.
“He’s got a lot of talent and could be a real beast (in high school),” said Matt Smith, the former four-time New England champion while at Timberlane and the owner/head coach at Smitty’s Barn.
So in which sport is Blanchette more accomplished and which does he enjoy the most?
“I like them both the same,” said Blanchette, who works out at Jimmy Pedro’s judo facility in Wakefield twice a day four days a week and once on Sundays. “Currently, I think I’m better at wrestling but I think I have more potential in judo because I haven’t been doing it as long.”
Whatever the case, the two sports go hand in hand and support each other.
“I think they help each other,” said Blanchette. “I know judo helps me for wrestling — it helps me with my moves.”
Blanchette, whose father Dave was a wrestler at Lawrence High as a 1986 graduate, competed at 143 pounds last year and figures he’ll be a 152-pounder as a freshman. Citing his best assets in wrestling, he said: “I think it’s my strength and my hand fighting, and I think I’m good at takedowns.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blanchette has done little wrestling this summer, but he continues to work out for both of his sports in a mini-gym at his house. He can already bench press 190 pounds.
This way, regardless of which sport — judo or wrestling — he decides to focus on, he’ll be ready.
