Central Catholic is officially in search of a new boys basketball coach.
John Walsh stepped down as Raiders head coach after three seasons, to accept the head boys basketball job at Malden Catholic on Tuesday.
“It is an incredible opportunity to return to my alma mater and lead a program with the history and tradition of Malden Catholic basketball,” said Walsh (MC class of 1998) in a press release from the school. “MC is a school that not only embraces athletics, but also truly cares about the growth of their students.”
In his three seasons at Central Catholic, Walsh delivered a 52-16 record, with a trip to the Division 1 North final in 2018-19. The Raiders finished 15-7 this winter, falling to Lowell in the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
“John made a choice that he feels is best for himself and his family,” said Central Catholic athletic director Ernie DiFiore. “He worked hard here, and his teams were always prepared. He’s a great coach, and his basketball IQ is through the roof. The kids responded to him, and we wish him nothing but the best.”
Malden Catholic basketball coach Jim McCune resigned in December, during his ninth seasons, citing family reasons. Assistant Ryan Taylor took over, and the Lancers finished 13-9 and advanced to the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
“We’re very excited here at Malden Catholic,” said Lancers athletic director and former Windham AD Bill Raycraft. “John is a person that brings a wealth of experience, and has been a proven winner at Danvers and Central Catholic. I knew John by reputation, and the more I got to know him, I saw he isn’t someone that’s just good with Xs and Os. He’s passionate about teaching basketball.”
Walsh returns to Malden Catholic, where he was a captain and All-Catholic Conference pick as a senior, playing for current Windham boys basketball and Andover football and boys volleyball coach E.J. Perry.
The 40-year-old Walsh lives in Wakefield, and works for the Archdiocese of Boston, according to Raycraft.
“John has a passion for Malden Catholic,” said Raycraft. “He attended Malden Catholic, and I think this is his way of giving back to the school that provided him so much.”
Added DiFiore: “The need and want to go back home to your alma mater is one that I understand. Central Catholic is a school where many former students return as teachers and coaches. They love being here. It’s a draw to come home. Malden Catholic means a lot to John.”
Walsh had already built quite a reputation as a coach before arriving at Central Catholic.
As head coach for Danvers from 2010-16, Walsh led the Falcons to three state titles (2012, 2013, 2015) and a 123-24 (.837) record. He was a two-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald Coach of the Year.
Walsh was hired by Central in July of 2017, replacing Rick Nault (230-52 record, two state titles in 11 seasons).
Efforts to contact Walsh by phone on Thursday were unsuccessful, but he told the Boston Herald he valued his time at Central Catholic.
“Central Catholic is a lot like Malden Catholic in that it is an inner-city Catholic school,” Walsh told Dan Ventura of the Boston Herald. “The people were awesome there. Chris Sullivan, Ernie DiFiore, (football coach) Chuck Adamopoulos and (baseball coach) John Sexton are great guys and I can’t thank them enough for the support they gave me in my time there.”
DiFiore said that the search for a new Central Catholic head coach would begin shortly.
“We’re going to move forward and get the process going again to find a new coach,” he said. “The focus right now for the administration is graduation. After that, the focus will move to finding the right coach to lead our program.”
WALSH AT CENTRAL
Here’s a look at John Walsh’s three seasons as Central Catholic head coach.
Year Record Advanced to
2019-20 15-7 Division 1 North quarters
2018-19 21-4 Division 1 North final
2017-18 15-5 Division 1 North first round
2010-16 (at Danvers) 123-24 Three state titles (2012-13, 2015)
Possible replacement?
With John Walsh leaving Central Catholic boys basketball, who could fill the Raiders’ vacancy?
Strictly speculating, here are a few potential candidates:
— Former Central Catholic guard Mike Trovato (CCHS class of 1997) spent nine seasons (2007-16) as Haverhill High head coach (57-126 record) and the last three seasons as an assistant at Andover High. He’s also an accomplished AAU coach.
— Andover’s Sean Ryan has built Jeremiah Burke High in Dorchester into a powerhouse. Burke was Division 3 co-state champ this winter after the title game was cancelled. Ryan, 46, has worked as a college assistant, and was previously a candidate at Central.
— Central legend Leo Parent (CCHS 1984) spent 17 seasons (1995-2012) as Pentucket head coach (154-198 record). Parent, 54, has expressed interest in the Central job before, and remains active in the basketball community.
— Former Pinkerton star Mark Dunham has spent the last two seasons on Walsh’s staff at Central. He lives in North Andover.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.