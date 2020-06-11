SAM LARCOME, attack
Future plans: UConn
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Definition of unselfish and unsung hero. Two-year starter. Sam battled hard in the gritty areas of the game and found success scoring some key goals for us in big games. Sam was a leader by example, always doing the right thing, even when no one was looking. Very knowledgeable on the field and in the classroom. National Honors Society.”
NOAH GILBERT, longstick midfield
Future plans: Widener, lacrosse
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Would have been All-Conference this year. Three-year starter. Definition of consistency. Noah was a great teammate who, despite his skill and success, was always making sure his teammates were also having success. National Honors Society.”
KEEGAN PALMER, defense/midfield
Future plans: Pomfret (PG)/Quinnipiac, lacrosse
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Three-time All Conference. Three-year starter. Took a huge step last season to become a dominant longstick midfielder and close defender. Really worked on his offensive game and scored a full field goal last year. Very vocal leader and would have been our defensive anchor this season.”
JACK LAPIERRE, defensive midfield
Future plans: Plymouth State
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Hardworking kid who consistently asked for feedback on how to improve. Jack pushed himself to improve his stick skills. Loved to learn and became a knowledgeable defensive midfielder.”
MIKEY GLYNN, faceoffs
Future plans: RIT, wrestling
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Selflessly learned a new position after his freshman year because he saw a need in the program for a faceoff guy. Always quick with a joke, often self-deprecating. Worked hard even while being a state champion in wrestling. National Honors Society.”
KEVIN HIGGINS, attack
Future plans: Virginia Tech
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Hard working attackman who would have gotten the opportunity to start this season for the first time. Deceptively slippery when he dodged, Kevin did not shy away from contact or ground balls.”
MARK MANGIONE, midfield
Future plans: Bryant
Coach Chris Piatelli: “First year playing high school lacrosse. Great kid who worked hard all winter to get on the field this spring.”
RYAN DRISCOLL, midfield/attack
Forever in our hearts (Driscoll passed away in 2019)
Coach Chris Piatelli: “Ryan’s contagious smile and sense of humor were an inspiration to everyone. He never complained and did whatever was asked of him. He touched so many lives in his short time on earth and helped shape the positivity of the lacrosse program and Central Catholic as a whole.”
