LAWRENCE – It was a tale of two teams, possibly moving in different directions.
Entering the game with identical 14-6 records, this matchup appeared to be as close as any tourney game in the area, with the improving and athletic Haverhill High Hillies appearing ready for Central Catholic in prime time in the standing-room-only setting.
But within five minutes of the opening toss, Haverhill turned the ball over five times and Central opened a double-digit lead, and the only tale was the Raiders were better than the upstart Hillies.
Central advanced with a convincing 64-47 win in the Div. 1 North preliminary game.
“We hit our shots. When we hit our shots we can be a pretty good team,” said Central coach John Walsh. “We’ve defended hard most of the year. Our problems come when the scores get in the upper fifties and sixties. Tonight, we made them.”
Central’s key guy, at least early, was sophomore Xavier McKenzie, who made four 3-pointers in the first half, including one as the buzzer sounded for an 18-7 advantage.
Central then went on an 11-0 surge to open the second quarter and, well, it was practically over, 29-7, earlier than Haverhill coach Souleymane Wane had expected.
“Everything we had said we were going to do ... we didn’t do,” he said after the game.
“We were sloppy with the ball ... It’s just disappointing. We thought we could come in here and beat these guys. But we were wrong.”
By the end of the third quarter, Central led 49-25, quieting the packed gym.
“Our key was to pressure them early on both sides of the floor and it bothered them,” said McKenzie, who finished with 28 points before the fourth quarter started.
“I love this team,” he added. “We followed our coaches’ gameplan and had a ball out there.”
Haverhill players took the loss badly. A year ago, they finished 11-11, losing their tourney opener, 46-44, to Boston Latin. They spent nearly 30 minutes in the guest locker room talking about the season before leaving.
One senior was heard saying,
“This is the beginning for you guys ... Remember this feeling. Remember it this summer when you’re working out.”
“We wanted to do better than a year ago, and we have a better record, but we wanted to win a state tourney game,” said coach Wane.
“We’re moving in the right direction. We need to learn to win these games. And we will.”
Central, now 15-6, will play undefeated Lowell, which got a bye.
Central was swept by Lowell this winter, including a 67-51 loss three weeks ago.
“We need to play our game and hit shots,” said Coach Walsh. “It’s pretty simple. Now we have to do it.”
Central Catholic 64, Haverhill 47
Division 1 North first round
Haverhill (47): Philip Cunningham 6, Manny Arias 7, Angel Burgos 6, Elijah Haas 6, Efosa Aguebob 2, Zach Guertin 11, Jeremyah Philips 13, Jeremy Valdez 6.
Central (64): Jonathan Peguero 7, Xavier McKenzie 28, Adrian Rodriguez 2, Jeff Goguen 2, Marcus Rivera 2, Nate Godin 11, Anthony Traficante 12.
3-pointers: CC — McKenzie 7, Pegaro 2, Rivera, Godin; Hav — Burgos 2, Guertin
Haverhill (14-7): 7 6 10 24 — 47
Central Catholic (15-6): 18 13 18 15 — 64
