KATERINA GUERRERO, Singles
Future plans: Internship at the Habla Instituto en Merida Yucatán
Coach Ashleigh Brown: “Kat works extremely hard playing tennis in the off season. Her strokes are strong and steady. She is a humble, hard working leader, and we can always count on Kat to do the right thing for our team.”
CASEY JACKSON, Singles
Future plans: St. Anselm
Coach Ashleigh Brown: “Casey was our No. 1 singles player last year and would be this year. Casey has historic matches — she has been known to play for 3+ hours! She shows grit and passion when she plays. She never gives up, and does it all with a smile on her face. Casey is also humble and kind, and is a great leader for us.”
YVONA SAFI, Doubles
Future plans: Holy Cross
Coach Ashleigh Brown: “Yvona is a Haverhill native, and has been a wonderful member of our team for four years. We can always count on Yvona for a smile and wonderful attitude. Yvona is an unsung hero, always cheering on her team and encouraging everyone. Yvona is the epitome of professionalism on the court.”
LAUREN MORIARTY, Doubles
Future plans: Fairfield University
Coach Ashleigh Brown: “Lauren is a fierce competitor, and is always looking to improve her tennis game. Lauren’s skill set develops more and more each season. She has a positive attitude and has been an awesome member of our team.”
Name, Position: MADISON DIPIETRO, Singles
Future plans: Boston University
Coach Ashleigh Brown: “Maddie would have played No. 2 singles for us this year. Maddie is another fierce competitor, and reads her opponent well on the court. She is a great leader who will be playing field hockey for Boston University next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.