Central Catholic hires Mark Dunham as boys basketball coach

Mark Dunham has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at Central Catholic, the school reported Monday.
Dunham spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for Central under head coach John Walsh, who stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Malden Catholic.
Dunham scored over 1,000 points at Pinkerton Academy (class of 1999), then played for Plymouth State. He has coached at Pinkerton, Salem High and Daniel Webster College.
More on this story in Wednesday's Eagle-Tribune.
