ANDREW ERINGIS, Middle Hitter
Future plans: Emmanuel College, Business Marketing/Management
Coach Gannon Paris: “Andrew was an important member of our league championship team last year. He was a focal point of our attack and continued in a long line of power hitters we’ve had. Andrew comes from a family of hard workers and educators so I’m not surprised his work ethic was always on point.”
CHRISTOPHER TERRAMAGRA, Libero
Future plans: UNC Charlotte via Central Piedmont CC, Mechanical Engineering
Coach Gannon Paris: “I am going to miss ‘Crypt.’ He was so willing to help and is a really big student/fan of the game of volleyball. He was a staple in the fall when the girls were in action and he and I would talk strategy and game plan. This would have been my eighth season of Terramagras as his brother Joey was also a valuable member. I can see Chris coaching and playing in the future.”
LUIS FERNANDEZ, Defensive Specialist
Future plans: Suffolk Law School/Framingham College Political Science Doctorate Program
Coach Gannon Paris: “Luis was a really positive, knowledgeable, steady presence for our underclassmen. He was able to balance athletics and leadership and was a rapidly improving defender and player. He was in line to be one of our defensive stalwarts and worked hard to stay ready. His positive and good attitude will make Luis a valuable member of any team.”
