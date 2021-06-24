Central Catholic wins summer league hoop title

HAVERHILL — Central Catholic hit the shots when it counted Thursday night to capture the Lawrence Basketball Classic summer league at Northern Essex.
The Raiders edged Lynn English 54-51 in a game that was close the entire way. With Central ahead by one point, Joey Hart hit two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go to all but clinch it. An English shot to tie it then went in and out.
Xavier McKenzie led all scorers with 19 points and was named Player of the Game. Hart finished with 15 points. Senior guard Lou Rivera led English, who led 29-28 at halftime, with 18 points.
Central, which played excellent defense, defeated Lawrence in the semifinals, 45-43, behind McKenzie’s 17 points.
The league ended its season in time for Northern Essex to refurbish its gym. League officials are hoping to run another session in August once the work is completed.
