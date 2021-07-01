Central dominates MVC mat all-stars; James honored

Art Zaino photoCentral's Jackie Dehney was the only girl named to the All-Merrimack Valley Conference first team. 

Central Catholic’s wrestling team, which was undefeated and not challenged in the regular season, not only dominated the opposition on the mat. It also ruled the Merrimack Valley Conference All-Stars list.

There were a whopping eight Central wrestlers named to the first team, six of whom are underclassmen. Among the special awards, Methuen’s Bill James, whose team lost only once (to Central), was named MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year.

The complete team follows.

ALL-MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERNCE WRESTLING

First Team

Sean Ballou (Sr.),  Andover; Gavin Mancini (Jr.), Billerica; Nick Spero (Soph.), Central Catholic; Jackie Dehney (Soph.), Central Catholic; James Bohenko (Soph.),  Central Catholic; Jimmy Glynn (Jr.), Central Catholic; Nate Blanchette (Frosh.), Central Catholic; Brandon D’Agostino (Frosh.), Central Catholic; Anthony Mears (Sr.), Central Catholic; Owen Bufagna (Sr.), Central Catholic; Jack Walsh (Soph.), Chelmsford; Evan Kinney (Sr.), Chelmsford; Alec Hoag (Sr.), Chelmsford; Tyrian Saeturn (Sr.), Dracut; Ben Davoli (Jr.), Haverhill; Brent Nicolosi (Frosh.), Haverhill; JC Figueroa (Sr.), Haverhill; Damien Pak (Soph.), Lowell; Hunter Williams (Sr.), Lowell; Gustavo Ventura (Jr.), Lowell; Dom DeMaio (Sr.), Methuen; Adam Donovan (Sr.), Tewksbury; Jack Callahan (Soph.), Tewksbury

 Second Team Locals

Andover -- Jonathan Davila (Jr.); Yasser Maita (Jr.) 

Haverhill -- Kaeden Dixon (Sr.)

Lawrence -- Fernando Alvarado (Sr.); Davidson Theosmy (Jr.); Chris Garcia (Jr.);  Brandon Lavasta (Jr.) 

Methuen -- Dominic Gangi (Frosh.), Michael Crowe (Sr.), Adam Rader (Sr.); Joe Gangi (Sr.); Josiah Concepcion (Sr.); Anthony Romano (Sr.); Nick Notenboom (Sr.)

North Andover -- Jack Carbone (Sr.)

Special Awards

League Champions

Division 1: Central Catholic

Division 2: Tewksbury Memorial

Wrestler of the Year

Division 1: Evan Kinney, Chelmsford 

Division 2: Tyrian Saeturn, Dracut 

Coach of the Year

Division 1: Bill James, Methuen

Division 2: Steve Kasprzak, Tewksbury 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you