Central dominates MVC mat all-stars; James honored

Central Catholic’s wrestling team, which was undefeated and not challenged in the regular season, not only dominated the opposition on the mat. It also ruled the Merrimack Valley Conference All-Stars list.
There were a whopping eight Central wrestlers named to the first team, six of whom are underclassmen. Among the special awards, Methuen’s Bill James, whose team lost only once (to Central), was named MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year.
The complete team follows.
ALL-MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERNCE WRESTLING
First Team
Sean Ballou (Sr.), Andover; Gavin Mancini (Jr.), Billerica; Nick Spero (Soph.), Central Catholic; Jackie Dehney (Soph.), Central Catholic; James Bohenko (Soph.), Central Catholic; Jimmy Glynn (Jr.), Central Catholic; Nate Blanchette (Frosh.), Central Catholic; Brandon D’Agostino (Frosh.), Central Catholic; Anthony Mears (Sr.), Central Catholic; Owen Bufagna (Sr.), Central Catholic; Jack Walsh (Soph.), Chelmsford; Evan Kinney (Sr.), Chelmsford; Alec Hoag (Sr.), Chelmsford; Tyrian Saeturn (Sr.), Dracut; Ben Davoli (Jr.), Haverhill; Brent Nicolosi (Frosh.), Haverhill; JC Figueroa (Sr.), Haverhill; Damien Pak (Soph.), Lowell; Hunter Williams (Sr.), Lowell; Gustavo Ventura (Jr.), Lowell; Dom DeMaio (Sr.), Methuen; Adam Donovan (Sr.), Tewksbury; Jack Callahan (Soph.), Tewksbury
Second Team Locals
Andover -- Jonathan Davila (Jr.); Yasser Maita (Jr.)
Haverhill -- Kaeden Dixon (Sr.)
Lawrence -- Fernando Alvarado (Sr.); Davidson Theosmy (Jr.); Chris Garcia (Jr.); Brandon Lavasta (Jr.)
Methuen -- Dominic Gangi (Frosh.), Michael Crowe (Sr.), Adam Rader (Sr.); Joe Gangi (Sr.); Josiah Concepcion (Sr.); Anthony Romano (Sr.); Nick Notenboom (Sr.)
North Andover -- Jack Carbone (Sr.)
Special Awards
League Champions
Division 1: Central Catholic
Division 2: Tewksbury Memorial
Wrestler of the Year
Division 1: Evan Kinney, Chelmsford
Division 2: Tyrian Saeturn, Dracut
Coach of the Year
Division 1: Bill James, Methuen
Division 2: Steve Kasprzak, Tewksbury
