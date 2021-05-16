After a one-year absence, one of the state’s best rivalries found its way back to the baseball diamond at just the right time.
Playing a two-game series on consecutive days, players and coaches from Andover and Central Catholic were met with glorious sunshine and joyous fans recently unshackled of wearisome COVID restrictions.
And the two squads made it all worthwhile by splitting a pair of exciting one-run decisions.
“It was classic Central-Andover,” Central Catholic coach John Sexton said. “I’ve been a part of (the rivalry) for a long time and I honestly can only remember a handful of games in 20 years where it was lopsided in one direction or the other. It’s always a tight game. Both games came down to the final pitch. It was kind of a wild two days.”
On Thursday, Andover scored five in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-6 victory. The Raiders flipped the switch the following day when second baseman Kyle Espinola threw out the tying run at the plate to preserve the 2-1 triumph.
As exciting as play on the field was, however, maybe the biggest takeaway was the dozens of fans in lawn chairs enjoying themselves in conversation and laughter.
“I think there are a few factors,” Sexton said. “I think people are starving for normalcy and starving to get out and see competitive sports in person. And the weather was great … Plus, I think people still get fired up for Central and Andover.”
On Thursday, Central scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh to take a 6-2 lead, but Andover surged back with a five-run rally that ended on Terry Morrissey’s bases-loaded, walk-off single.
Catcher Nolan Schirmer had two doubles and a pair of RBIs while Chase Lembo rapped three singles for Andover. Central received two hits each from George Chaya, Matt Maloney and Matthias Latham, who also drove in two.
“We had the lead on Thursday, and then we did four or five things that you just can’t do to win a game,” Sexton said. “It stinks we lost that lead, but I hope we can learn and grow from it.”
The Raiders eked out a win on Friday despite no runs batted in and committing five errors. After watching Andover (2-3) grab a 1-0 advantage in the second when a Scotty Brown single chased home Lembo, Central (4-1) took the lead when Jeremy Delacruz and Chaya both scored in the fifth.
Ryan Cloutier earned his second win in two starts, stranding 10 runners in his six innings while striking out seven against five hits.
“(Friday) we made five (early) errors in the infield, but Ryan Cloutier pitched like an ace,” Sexton said. “He tapped danced out of trouble and we were able to get a couple of runners in that one inning and get two guys across. Then we made some pitches and made some defensive plays late in the game and held on for a one-run win.”
Cloutier threw 99 pitches through six and was relieved by Tyler Normandie, who earned the save, allowing two base runners in the seventh. Andover had runners at first and second with two outs, when a grounder to the left-side hole got away from Cloutier and rolled to Espinola who rifled the ball home where Matt Maloney made a nice tag to get the runner that started at second.
The home-and-home, back-to-back scheduling was the second for both teams, who will have a couple more this year as Andover plays Lawrence (May 27-28) and North Andover (June 3 and 5) and Central squares off against North Andover (May 20 and 22) and Lowell (June 3-4) in the same scenario.
“It’s still new,” Sexton said of the scheduling quirk. “We’ve only played the two series with Lawrence on a Thursday and Saturday and then the two with Andover, but I think I kind of like it.
“You’re not going to see (an opponent’s) best pitcher (two or three times in the season). It gives you a familiarity with the other team’s personnel. It was interesting. I’m not convinced I like it, but I’m not convinced I don’t like it.”
Central Catholic 2, Andover 1
Andover (1): S. Brown cf 3-0-1, Brennor 3b 3-0-0, Gibson lf 1-0-0, Toberio 1b/p 4-0-1, O’Sullivan lf/1b 4-0-1, Schirmer c 2-0-0, Grecco pr 0-0-0, Ritter ss 4-0-1, Lembo p/3b 4-1-1, Morrison rf 3-0-1, Bucci 3-0-0. Totals 31-1-6
Central (2): Chaya cf 3-1-2, Espinola 2b 2-0-1, Maloney c 2-0-0, Cloutier p/3b 3-0-0, Manon rf 1-0-0, Dieli rf 1-0-0, Ferris rf 0-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-0-1, Normandie 3b 2-0-0, Antonopoulos pf 1-0-1, Delacruz ss 2-1-1, Latham lf 1-0-0. Totals 21-2-6
RBI: A — Brown
WP: Cloutier; LP: Toberio
Andover (2-3): 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Central Catholic (4-1): 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
