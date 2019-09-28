Central makes amends, holds off the Knights

LAWRENCE – It took seven years to complete the three-game series, but Central Catholic finally got the win in the rubber match Saturday afternoon with North Andover.
Making amends for a seven-point loss last year to the eventual Division 2 state champs, the Raiders three times took advantage of short fields while outscoring the visiting Scarlet Knights 33-26. It was the third straight week Central played a defending state champion to open the season.
“This is a huge win,” said Central quarterback Ayden Pereira, who ran for three scores and tossed another. “We really needed this one. Going down 1-2 would’ve been tough. So, this is very exciting.”
The Raiders spotted the Knights leads of six and four points. The first came after a Freddy Gabin touchdown plunge on the game’s first possession while the second came on a 4-yard Mike Difo run that gave North Andover a 12-8 lead with 2:29 left in the opening half.
Central’s first play after the ensuing kickoff, provided the lead for good as Pereira found Nick Donatio in the flat and the senior receiver went the bulk of the 73 yards untouched down the sideline for a 15-12 lead at intermission.
“That was all (left tackle) Jack Sullivan,” said Donatio. “He came in front of me like a freight train and that absolutely wiped out the corner. It was all daylight from there.”
It was his first touchdown of the season and definitely provided momentum.
“That touchdown right before the half was big,” Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos said. “It was a frustrating first half because I thought we played solid defense, but we gave up some scrambles and we had a blown coverage … so that score before the half by Donatio gave us a little pick-up.”
The Raiders, who scored their first touchdown when a 45-yard interception return by Michael Finneran set them up at the 15, took advantage of great field position to build their lead.
A 6-yard punt on North Andover’s first possession of the third left Central needing only 24 yards to open a 21-15 lead when Mark Kassis ran in from the 15. And the Raiders went only 43 yards on their next possession, which Pereira capped with a 6-yard run for a 27-12 advantage midway through the third.
“I felt like we were always in command the whole time,” Pereira said. “It was more our mistakes. They played a great game, but it was more us shooting ourselves in the foot. But we came out in the second half strong, which was very good because we needed that.”
North Andover (1-2) recovered with an 83-yard drive that ended on a Will Schimmoeller 14-yard run. But Central followed with an 80-yard drive of its own to regain a double-digit lead at 33-18 with 4:15 remaining on another Pereira run.
The Knights finished the scoring with a 15-yard toss from Schimmoeller to Jadynn Mencia and Gabin ran in for the two point-conversion.
“The third quarter kind of crippled us a little bit,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski, whose squad was held to two yards or fewer on 20 of its 39 rushing attempts. “It was like playing from behind the whole second half and that left us in a pickle there. I give the kids credit because they could have mailed it in, but we had a couple of good drives to make it a one-score game. We ran out of juice there in the end.”
Central, however, lost two players to injuries. JJ Mercuri left by ambulance late in the first half with a lower left leg injury and Nate Hebert suffered a neck injury.
“We lost two really good players tonight – Mercuri and Hebert – two of our best players,” Adamopoulos said. “Both left with serious injuries, and they both play both ways. We scrambled in the second half trying to fill the spots for that. … We’re not very deep this year, so it was a good win as far as that, but we’re going to piece it together for next week (at Andover).”
Central Catholic 33, North Andover 26
North Andover (1-2): 6 6 0 14 — 26
Central Catholic (2-1): 0 15 12 6 — 33
First Quarter
NA — Freddy Gabin 2 run (kick blocked) 4:15
Second Quarter
CC — Ayden Pereira 1 run (Jermaine Wiggins pass from JJ Mercuri) 7:54
NA — Mike Difo 4 run (run failed) 2:29
CC — Nick Donatio 73 pass from Pereira (Nick Mazzie kick) 2:08
Third Quarter
CC — Mark Kassis 15 run (run failed) 9:50
CC — Pereira 6 run (pass failed) 6:34
Fourth Quarter
NA — Will Schimmoeller 14 run (kick blocked) 9:22
CC — Pereira 1 run (pass failed) 4:15
NA — Jadynn Mencia 15 pass from Schimmoeller (Gabin run) 3:36
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NA (39-155) — Gabin 22-92, Schimmoeller 9-50, Ricky Brutus 4-11, Difo 3-6, Matt Chicko 1-(-4); CC (48-341) — Kassis 15-97, Pereira 12-64, Nate Achuo 1-17, Donatio 1-12, Mark Ciccarelli 1-10, Michael Brown 2-6, Team 2-(-12)
PASSING: NA — Schimmoeller 7-15-2, 131 yards; CC — Pereira 7-14-1, 147
RECEIVING: NA — Max Wolfgang 2-51, Gabin 2-33, Jake Wolinski 2-22, Mencia 1-15; CC — Donatio 4-104, Nate Hebert 2-26, Wiggins 1-17
