LAWRENCE – Needing a win to clinch the top seed in the Division 1 North playoffs, Central Catholic wrapped up things early Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders scored their sixth touchdown early in the third quarter to facilitate a running clock, and walked off with a 42-13 victory over winless Haverhill.
“One of our goals is always to win the MVC, and we clinched at least a share of the championship today,” Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos said. “That goal is big for us, and now it’s playoff time. It’s always a cool thing, and it’s one game at a time.”
Central Catholic (6-1 overall, 4-0 conference) will have to wait until Thanksgiving to claim the undisputed conference title, but the Raiders will have some serious work in the intervening three weeks.
Postseason pairings will be released today, but Adamopoulos said the likely quarterfinal foe will be Lexington or Lawrence, which also is the Raiders’ Thanksgiving Day opponent.
One thing for certain is that it will be a sophomore under center leading the Raiders.
“I’m feeling ready,” said Ayden Pereira, who threw for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “I think our team is definitely ready for the playoffs. We’re excited. Now the goal is just get to Gillette (Stadium for the Super Bowl) and win.
“I think we’ve grown a lot as a team. We’ve gotten a lot closer and I think we’re playing better on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”
Although he was held to a season-low nine yards rushing, Pereira gave Central the lead it would not relinquish with a 1-yard plunge 4 minutes in. But the sophomore led four other scoring possessions, two of which ended with touchdown throws of 22 yards to Mark Ciccarelli and 78-yards to Nick Donatio, who was untouched after catching the ball at midfield. Pereira threw five times and all four of his completions netted first downs.
“I think it started in the summer,” Pereira said of his growth as a first-year starter. “I just knew I had to go hard in the weight room, too, to prove myself. It’s just been fun though. Them getting to know me and me getting to know them is gelling really well. They’ve made it very easy on me and made me feel welcome.”
For the season, Periera has 13 touchdowns to one interception. His 28-yard completion to Donatio on the touchdown was dropped in smoothly and allowed the senior receiver to duck under a defensive back and sprint the sideline.
“I could say a lot about (Pereira),” said Donatio, who three plays after his scoring reception returned an interception 32 yards for his second return score in as many weeks. “But for someone to step up and make the plays he’s made as a sophomore, you don’t see that all the time. He stepped into a spot not knowing if he would get the job or not at the beginning of the season. But he’s stepped up, and we do love him.”
Central’s other scores Saturday were provided by Michael Brown, who went 38 yards for a 14-0 lead, and Nathel Achuo, who went 30 yards on his only carry for the 42-7 lead.
Haverhill received touchdown runs of 1 yard by Carlton Campbell on the first play of the second quarter, and 4 yards by Jabari Baptiste for the game’s final score. Baptiste ran for a season high 149 yards, giving him 282 in the past two outings.
“It’s been a trying year,” said Haverhill coach Tim O’Connor, whose squad will face non-playoff teams the next three weeks. “We are officially starting nine juniors and sophomores on defense and eight on offense, and it shows at times. I think we’re progressing slowly, and we’re our own worst enemy at times. But the effort is there and there’s still 50-plus kids showing up every day and working hard. I told them we have four games left and I expect to win all four of them … that’s our goal.”
Central Catholic 42, Haverhill 13
Haverhill (0-4, 0-7): 0 7 0 6 — 13
Central Catholic (4-0, 6-1): 14 21 7 0 — 42
First Quarter
CC — Ayden Pereira 1 run (Nick Mazzie kick) 8:00
CC — Michael Brown 38 run (Mazzie kick) 5:04
Second Quarter
H — Carlton Campbell 1 run (Jacob Wimmer kick) 11:52
CC — Mark Ciccarerlli 22 pass from Pereira (Mazzie kick) 10:15
CC — Nick Donatio 78 pass from Pereira (Mazzie kick) 2:32
CC — Donatio 32 interception return (Mazzie kick) 1:47
Third Quarter
CC — Nathel Achuo 30 run (Thomas Grimes kick) 9:38
Fourth Quarter
H — Jabari Baptiste 4 run (run failed) 6:03
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Haverhill (36-164) — Baptiste 28-149, Brady Skafas 4-10, Campbell 2-3, Disani Houston 1-2, Aiden Alvarado 1-0; Central Catholic (24-220) — Mark Kassis 5-72, George Chaya 1-54, Brown 4-45, Achuo 1-30, Ruben Castillo 2-9, Pereira 5-9, Ezaias Ovalles 2-6, Jackson Burns 2-5, Team 2-(-10)
PASSING: Haverhill — Skafas 2-9-1, 14 yards; Central Catholic (4-6-0, 129) — Pereira 4-5-0, 129, Castillo 0-1
RECEIVING: Haverhill — Teyshon McGee 1-9, Baptiste 1-5; Central Catholic — Donatio 2-89, Ciccarelli 1-22, Kassis 1-18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.