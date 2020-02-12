Central romps to MVC title share

LAWRENCE -- Central Catholic and Methuen have enjoyed some close, intense battles on the mat over the last decade.
But Tuesday afternoon was not one of them as the host Raiders romped to a 57-14 victory, improving their record to 20-2 and clinching at least a share of the MVC Division 1 title.
“We wrestled well and I was really happy with the result,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin. “We’ve had a pretty heated rivalry so this was nice.”
The meet started at 132 pounds with a technical fall by Central’s Stephen Donovan and the Raiders then clicked off four straight pins, including falls in the first period by unbeaten Mike Glynn (42-0), Nate Vachon and Eddie Ayotte to blow out to a 29-0 lead.
In all, the Raiders won 11 of 14 matches, including seven by pin. But two of the better Central wins were decisions as Anthony Mears (38-3) got a takedown in the last two seconds to get a major decision over gritty Jay Ramos at 220 and Jackie Dehney overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Adam Rader 4-2 at 126 pounds.
For Methuen (22-4), CJ Brown continued his fine season with a 15-0 technical fall at 170, Anthony Romano had a pin in 1:16 at 182 and sophomore heavyweight Brandon Liranzo won his first varsity match with a 4-0 decision. Junior standout Joe Gangi did not wrestle because of a recent illness.
The Raiders will now gear for Saturday’s Division 2 North Sectional at Masconomet while Methuen will host the Division 1 North Sectional Saturday.
Central Catholic 57, Methuen 14
Winners:
106: Nick Spero (CC) dec. 10-3; 113: Jimmy Glynn (CC) pin 3:00; 120: James Bohenko (CC) by forfeit; 126: Jackie Dehney (CC) dec. 4-2; 132: Steven Donovan (CC) tech. fall 17-1; 138: Mike Glynn pin 1:29; 145: Nate Vachon (CC) pin 1:32; 152: Matt Shaw (CC) pin 4:47; 160: Eddie Ayotte (CC) pin 1:14; 170: CJ Brown (M) tech. fall 15-0; 182: Anthony Romano (M) pin 1:16; 195: Owen Bufagna (CC) pin 2:58; 220: Anthony Mears (C) major dec. 12-4; HVY: Brandon Liranzo (M) dec. 4-0
Records: Methuen 22-4, Central Catholic 20-2
