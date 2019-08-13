Keegan Palmer arrived in Bel Air, Maryland, last month, prepared to play lacrosse like he would at any other tournament.
The Central Catholic rising senior, a resident of West Newbury, wasn’t expecting what came next at the Inside Lacrosse Invitational.
After two games, he was selected to play in the tournament’s all-star game. Then he got some recognition on Inside Lacrosse’s well-read website. To top off the whirlwind, he was selected to the all-tournament team after helping the Top Gun Fighting Clams to the tourney’s semifinal stage.
“It was awesome,” Palmer said. “It was such a good experience, and it was good to see that recognition.”
Chosen as one of the three best long-pole defensemen in his age group at the tournament, Palmer was even given a rating: 84 out of 100.
“It doesn’t matter what it is, but to get a rating is like a dream,” Palmer said. “You see a video game like Madden and NHL and your idols each have ratings, and now I have one myself. It’s the coolest experience you can have.”
It was the finishing touch on a special weekend for Palmer, a second-team All-MVC defender this past year.
Until he moved to West Newbury in the fourth grade, Palmer and his family lived in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore, practically in the shadows of Homewood Field, home of the nine-time NCAA men’s lacrosse national champion Johns Hopkins program.
It was a proper return to a place where lacrosse rules all for the young defenseman.
“For me, it was like I was back home,” Palmer said. “I started playing lacrosse down there and that’s where I began to love it. We saw teams we don’t see up here, because the game is played so much faster. The experience you get is amazing.”
The Inside Lacrosse recap of the all-star game said Palmer put forth a “defensively disruptive performance.”
On top of that, Palmer spent the whole weekend playing in front of coaches who might have been as impressed as the IL writers were.
“The hope is to play Division 1 lacrosse,” Palmer said. “It’s been a dream and it would just be awesome if I could live up to that dream.”
Before that dream comes to fruition, there is still a senior year to be played at Central for Palmer.
With the graduation of MVC Player of the year, goalie David Olsen, along with All-MVC defensemen Ryan Finneran (first team) and Fran Pino (second team), there’s space for a leader to take over the Central defense.
With the experience of this past summer under his belt, Palmer might be ready to take up the mantle.
“I’d be happy to be the one who steps up and helps the defense,” Palmer said. “I’ve always wanted that captain-type role to help the team. ... We’ve just got to find people to step up. If we can get that, I don’t see why we can’t win the MVC two years in a row and maybe even win more at state. I know I’m ready to win that state title.”
Future plans
Palmer might be playing his senior year at Central, but he’s not headed to college just yet.
With the Fighting Clams, he plays for the 2021 team, as he’s eligible thanks to a late birthday. So, in the eyes of college coaches, he’s technically a junior. He can begin speaking with coaches on Sept. 1, while he plans on doing a post-grad year with his destination uncertain right now.
