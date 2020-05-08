Name, Position: KAITLYN SAWYER, first base
Future plans: Merrimack College
Coach Stacy Ciccolo: “Kaitlyn is a hard-working, tough, and motivated player. She came as a catcher and is leaving as one of the best first-basemen in the league. She has worked so hard at the position and has become an extremely vocal leader. Her humor, likability and unselfishness make her one of our best teammates.”
Name, Position: ALYSSA FUSCO, centerfield
Future plans: Bentley or Providence
Coach Stacy Ciccolo: “Alyssa is an incredible player offensively and defensively. She has a great softball IQ. We were excited to see her take over centerfield since the graduation of Sarah Janco. She has a quick first step, a great eye for the ball and a strong accurate arm. Offensively, she has been our leadoff and has shown power and consistency. She is also an excellent student and a member of the National Honor Society.”
Name, Position: HALEY MERRILL, shortstop
Future plans: Marist
Coach Stacy Ciccolo: “After an outstanding sophomore year in left field, Haley unselfishly moved into shortstop and filled a huge hole left by the graduation of Abby Latham. Haley has worked her rear end off to learn the position and become a solid shortstop. After hitting most of her career in the 2 spot, we would have asked Haley to move to 3, 4 or 5 and give us added power and consistency in that part of the lineup and she no doubt would have delivered. She is extremely bright and is a great role model and leader on our team. She is also an excellent student and is a member of the National Honor Society.”
