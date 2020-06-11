There was never a question. Connor and Michael Finneran were going to remain a team.
After a lifetime of playing sports together, from pickup games in their Andover backyard to spots on the Central Catholic lacrosse, football and hockey teams — the Finneran twins were going to take on college lacrosse side-by-side.
“It means a lot to be able to keep playing lacrosse with my brother,” said Michael. “We grew up practicing in the yard together, and making up our own drills. We never considered going to different schools. We will even be rooming together.”
After missing out on their senior high school lacrosse season this spring because of the coronavirus, the brothers have turned their focus to college lacrosse.
Next spring, they’ll be suiting up together for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).
“It’s pretty cool, being an identical twin and going to play a college sport together,” said Connor. “You grow up thinking how cool it is for brothers like the Mannings (future NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli) playing a sport with their siblings. Now it’s us going to college to play together. It’s pretty awesome.”
The latest in a long line of standout Central Catholic athletes from the Finneran family, both twins excel as midfielders in lacrosse. Both were named All-MVC for the second straight season last spring as juniors, leading the Raiders (17-5) to their first Division 1 North final.
Connor led Central with 40 goals last season, including four in the North semifinal win. He scored 49 goals in three varsity seasons. Michael was second on the Raiders with 38 goals in 2019, and for his career tallied 52 goals.
“This season, we wanted a shot at winning the state championship,” said Michael. “Coach (Chris) Piatelli and his staff have built up a strong program. A personal goal I had was to reach 100 goals, and Connor had the same goal.”
They’re now excited for the challenges of lacrosse and academics at RIT (Rochester, N.Y.) Both were members of the National Honor Society at Central.
“When we started the recruiting process, we had no idea where we wanted to go,” said Connor. “But being interested in mechanical engineering helped to narrow the college search. We were fortunate enough to get an offer from RIT, and we knew they are a very competitive lacrosse program and a great school. We’re very excited to get back to playing some lacrosse.”
THREE-SPORT ATHLETES
Lacrosse wasn’t the only sport for the Finneran twins.
Both were key members of the Central Catholic football team that went 9-2 and advanced to the Division 1 North final in the fall. Connor played linebacker and receiver, while Michael was a defensive back and played key snaps as backup quarterback.
Against their hometown Andover High, Michael threw Connor a 30-yard touchdown pass, Connor caught a 34-yard TD from Ayden Pereira and Michael returned an interception 52 yards for a TD.
“I will remember that Andover game forever,” said Connor. “It was my first game back (from a fracture in his back). I felt so good after my first touchdown. Then I scored my second touchdown on a pass from my brother. I would say that game was easily my favorite football moment at Central.”
The duo also both played forward for the Central Catholic hockey team that went 10-10-3 in a bounce-back season this winter.
“We had always looked forward to being a part of the Central hockey program,” said Michael. “(Former Central head coach Mike Jankowski) was our youth coach and showed us what it meant to play for that program. We really liked (current head coach DJ) Conte. We enjoyed playing, and we dedicated this season to (late teammate) Ryan Driscoll.”
FAMILY OF RAIDERS
Michael and Connor Finneran are the latest in a long line of Central Catholic athletes.
Their father, Rob Finneran (CCHS 1987), won a national title with Ithaca College football. Their older brother, Ryan Finneran, was an Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star last spring who now plays for Saint Anselm, and was a lineman in football.
Connor and Michael’s uncles, on their dad’s side, Central Catholic Hall of Famers Ned, Brendan and Sean, Neil and Chip all starred for the Raiders in football and in college.
“It’s cool to try to live up to that title of ‘Finneran athlete’ at Central Catholic,” said Connor. “Not many people can walk into the gym and say they have three family members in the Hall of Fame or have six family members that played college football after attending Central Catholic.”
