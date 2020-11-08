Central Catholic senior Josh Lavallee shot a 1-under 71 to take second overall at the Massachusetts High School Golf Championship on Sunday at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard.
Lavallee, a Haverhill resident and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, finished just one stroke behind winner Dan Brooks of Shepherd Hill (2-under 70). The field featured 104 golfers.
“It was definitely exciting,” said Lavallee. “I couldn’t really have played better out there. I shot a really strong front nine today, and found myself in the fairway a lot. My tee shot and my putting saved me a lot of shots. This being my last tournament for high school, and I was pretty proud of the result.”
Lavallee finished the day with three birdies, two on the first three holes of the back nine, and was par or better on all but two holes.
“Josh’s performance definitely put a cap on the most spectacular high school career I have witnessed,” said Central golf coach Eric Boucher. “A league tournament championship, two North Sectional tournament championships, a divisional state championship, and now a runner up in this All-State format is a resume that I will most likely never witness again in Massachusetts high school golf.”
Also excelling on Sunday was Andover High senior Cade Cedorchuk, who finished in a tie for sixth place with a 1-over 73, just three strokes off the winner.
Cedorchuk tallied three birdies on the day, including the second hole and the 18th and final hole. He missed par just once on the back nine.
