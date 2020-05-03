When push came to shove, Central Catholic’s Mike Glynn didn’t want to give up on one of his two avenues to excellence.
A New England wrestling finalist at 138 pounds, who finished the season with a spectacular 56-2 record, Glynn excelled on the mat, but he was just as successful in the classroom. He owns a 4.4 GPA (out of 4.5) while taking all AP classes, and recorded a 1,440 on his SATs, which included a perfect 800 in math.
That is why Glynn chose the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) over Villanova as his college destination. Both are excellent schools academically but, while Glynn’s parents both attended Villanova, it does not offer wrestling, which RIT does.
“It really came down to that,” said Glynn, who plans on majoring in mechanical engineering. “I just really wanted to keep wrestling. I’ve been doing it so long and I still enjoy it.”
Of course, it’s enjoyable when you’re successful, and Glynn has been a huge success on the mat since he became a Raider. A three-time New England placer, he’s won over 190 matches in high school and, after wrestling up a weight class as a freshman to help the team, won at least 50 matches three straight years.
At the same time, Glynn has never wavered academically, which is something of a family tradition. Older brother Tyler was a Moynihan Scholar-Athlete last year, as well as an E-T wrestling All-Star and is now excelling at John’s Hopkins. His parents, Michael and Catherine, were both top scholars in college. Michael went on to get a PHD at Johns Hopkins.
In addition, younger brother Jimmy, who was a New England placer this year as a sophomore, and youngest brother Cole, a 7th grader, are also excellent students and wrestlers.
“Both (parents) are pretty strict for us doing well in school,” said Glynn. “They pushed us a little bit.”
Glynn, like his brothers, has heeded the push. He generally puts in three to four hours of homework per night and, even during wrestling season, finds the time to get his work done. But, he says, it’s not as taxing as some of the training he does on the mat, a lot of which has been done over the years at Smitty’s Barn in Kingston, N.H..
“Academics is easier for me,” he said. “Maybe it’s in the genes, but I think I put a lot more hours into wrestling and trying to be the best I can be.”
Regardless, Glynn has excelled in both arenas, which is something Eric Boucher has seen first hand. Boucher is his teacher for AP calculus and statistics and, as a wrestling official and former coach, has seen him perform on the mat numerous times.
“He brings his extremely competitive attitude from the mat to the classroom and it shows through his course load and GPA,” said Boucher. “This year he will be finishing his third AP Class in mathematics which shows his drive and willingness to put in the work.
“It is obvious that he is a great student of the sport as much as he is in the classroom. He studies and knows the rules as well as almost any wrestling coach in the state as his own coaches would no doubt attest to. He is always willing to accept a challenge you put in front of him whether it’s a math problem in class or challenging how many handstand push-ups he can do.”
That dual focus is something Glynn is not ready to give up.
***************************************
“He brings his extremely competitive attitude from the mat to the classroom and it shows through his course load and GPA.”
Central math teacher Eric Boucher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.