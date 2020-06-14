I received a nice note from former Pinkerton (PA ‘07) and Merrimack College runner Rebecca Ainscow Healey.
She pointed out that area 100-meter record holder Jerimil German of Lawrence’s coach at Coker (S.C.) University will be Peter Early, the ex-Haverhill and Merrimack star.
Early, a former Merrimack assistant coach, played a big role in the development of Merrimack’s multi-time national champion runner Carly Muscaro. She went from lightly recruited to the No. 16 400-meter runner in the world.
Rebecca was a student teacher at the Frost School and one of her students was German.
The Methuen elementary school teacher said, “He was and is my favorite student I’ve ever had. I ran into him at Market Basket last fall and was able to introduce him to Pete.”
Early no doubt will be chomping at the bit to work with German, who got a late start in the sport. He has the area record in the 100 meters (10.74) and also tied the LHS 55-meter indoor record (6.47).
Early has been head track and cross country coach at Coker, a Division 2 school located in Hartsville, South Carolina, since July of 2018.
PHILLIPS SENIOR AWARDS
At Phillips’ Senior Awards Day, basketball star Dallion Johnson of Haverhill was winner of the Phelps Award for sportsmanship, humility and commitment.
Track great Alex Fleury of North Andover won the Yale Bowl, for the highest proficiency in academics and athletics.
Fleury, three-sport star Maddy Silveira of Andover and Rosemary Millet were honored for earning 12 varsity letters.
PEREIRA AMONG GREATS
Apologies to Central’s star QB Ayden Pereira. I listed the wrong year for him recently.
And it was an historic passing year he put together (22 TDs, 1,704 yards, 3 interceptions).
Last fall he was just the 19th sophomore we’ve named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in football. That goes back 50 years (1970-present).
It’s quite the list:
Andover’s E.J. Perry (‘17) and Buddy Farnham (‘06); Central’s Brett Edwards (Class of ‘18), Andrew Regan (‘07), Matt Cassano (‘95), Mike Leavitt (‘08) and Ayden Pereira (‘22); Greater Lawrence’s Rod Cruz (‘90); and Haverhill’s Jeff Molesso (‘02).
Also Londonderry’s Andy MacInnis (‘99); Lawrence’s Luis Crispin (‘16); Masconomet’s Drew Carey (‘05) and Tim Gale (‘99); North Andover’s Andrew Foote (‘07); Pelham’s Bruce Vieira (‘09); Pinkerton’s Mike Grella (‘02), Matt Jordan (‘94) and Ryan Mihalko (‘87); and Salem’s Mike Hagen (‘76).
MASCAC SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
The following local athletes made the MASCAC Spring All-Academic team (minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA): UMass Boston junior Mikey Comeau, Andover, baseball; Plymouth State junior Cam Conway, Methuen, baseball; Plymouth State sophomore Patrick O’Regan, Haverhill, baseball; Keene State sophomore Owen Keegan, Haverhill, lacrosse; UMass Boston senior Sal Albano, Haverhill, tennis; Keene State sophomore Rob St. Laurent, Windham, track; UMass Dartmouth sophomore Edward Lundy, Lawrence, track; Keene State junior Shannon Weisensee, Pelham, lacrosse
GEO BAKER’S #WAGE
Rutgers basketball star Geo Baker of Derry frequently writes on social media #WAGE: We’re All Going to Eat. He said he came up with it along with Fairfield basketball players Caleb Green of Londonderry and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi of Manchester.
Baker’s neighbor is Bradford Christian standout Joey Merrill, who is committed to Division 2 New York Tech. Baker assures me NYIT is getting a good one in the 6-4 Merrill, who transferred to BCA from Pinkerton. The 5th-year senior guard was first-team New England Prep Class B this winter.
TOPS IN HER CLASS
Salem valedictorian Carly Saif was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball and won the N.H. Division 1 basketball Jack Ford scholar-athlete award. She’ll be studying chemical and biomolecular engineering at Georgia Tech.
