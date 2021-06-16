Chandler, Lozeau named NH Coaches of Year

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoSalem's head coach, Haley Chandler, raises the Division 1 championship plaque last week. 

 Carl Russo

Haley Chandler, who led Salem to its first Division 1 state championship since 2016, and Pelham's Todd Lozeau have been named New Hampshire's Coach of the Year for Division 1 and Division 2 respectively.

Madison Solt, the winning pitcher in the Division 1 title game, represented Salem on the Div. 1 all-state first team. The complete team follows.

Division 1 First Team All-State

Annie Christiani, Exeter; Caity Lemay, Bedford; Elizabeth Edmonds, Dover; Courtney Marioles,  Alvirne;  Erin Knauer, Merrimack; Olivia Chau, Londonderry; Meave Perras, Timberlane; Nicole Basil, Winnacunnet; Rachel Keisling, Pinkerton; Cami Belair, Windham; Maddy Bowen, Bishop Guertin; Elizabeth Blinn, Concord; Natalie Ward, Nashua South; Madison Solt, Salem

Division 1 Second Team Locals

Timberlane -- Katherine O'Leary

Pinkerton -- Adi Runge- Pinkerton

Salem -- Ava McNamara 

Windham -- Katie Nolan

Honorable Mention

Timberlane -- Sarah Cook

Salem -- Sydney Emerson, Jen Olson

Pinkerton -- Olivia Mason

Windham -- Larissa Peissens

Division 2 First Team All-State

Sadie Barton, Merrimack Valley; Austyn Kump, Hollis-Brookline; Emily Deleault, Manchester West; Courtney Turpin, Laconia; Morgan Bemont, ConVal; Autumn Stevens, Coe-Brown; Peyton Hanson, Sanborn; Brooke Slayton, Pelham; Izabella Nelson, John Stark; Olivia Harnish, Souhegan; Morgyn Stevens, Kingswood; Makayla Maccioli, Stevens; Katelin Howe, Bow; Carissa Miller, Oyster River; Steph Stillwagon, Milford

Division 2 Second Team Locals

Sanborn -- Brooke Hanson

Pelham -- Shealyn Hinton

Honorable Mention

Sanborn -- Anastasia Senko  

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you