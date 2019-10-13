WEST NEWBURY — Things aren’t like they used to be for Pentucket girls soccer.
Long a doormat of the Cape Ann League, the Sachems are now competing with the league’s best. Last year Pentucket reached the state tournament for the first time in seven years, and this fall the Sachems have already picked up historic wins over perennial league powers Newburyport and Masconomet.
“This is the first year where other teams are like ‘oh no we’re playing Pentucket,’ and not like ‘oh this is going to be an easy game,’” said junior midfielder Jacey Jennings. “This year we’re so much better playing as a team, we’re not a kick and run team and we all trust each other so much on both sides of the ball.”
Jennings has had as much to do with Pentucket’s progress as anyone.
A three-year starter at midfield, Jennings has been among the team’s top players from the moment she stepped foot on the field as a freshman. Jennings led Pentucket in total points in each of her first two seasons and is on pace to do so again this fall, as she currently leads her team in goals and assists for the 8-4-2 Sachems.
Even as a freshman, Jennings boasted uncommon skills for a player her age. She attributed those abilities in large part to the coaching of Tosh Farrell, her former youth club coach who previously spent years with Everton FC of the English Premier League.
“It’s funny, I still hear his voice in my head yelling at me like ‘Jacey first touch,’ ‘check your shoulder,’ and I learned that stuff real well,” Jennings said. “I kept practicing and it was either two or three years I was with him and he helped me so much.”
Jennings’ unique combination of skill and athleticism hasn’t just turned heads in the Cape Ann League, it’s gotten her attention from some pretty big college programs. Jennings is being recruited by a number of Division 1 college programs, including several in the Big East and Atlantic 10. While she is still a ways off from making any kind of commitment, she said she’s looking to stay somewhere in the northeast at a smaller school.
“At first I was like I want to go far away, but I’m glad I waited because I want to stay close to home, and I also want to go into science too,” she said, adding that she’s considered studying to be a dentist.
Jennings joked that when she arrived at Pentucket she was worried she might get hazed by the older players, but was instead welcomed with open arms. It didn’t hurt that the program was undergoing a reset at the time, with then-first year coach Dan Millard just establishing his system and other prominent first-year players like Mackenzie Currie and Syeira Campbell joining a promising group of sophomores who now comprise this year’s senior class.
The first year was filled with struggles, as the Sachems went 4-11-3 in 2017, but the signs were there that a breakthrough might be coming. That finally came last fall, when the Sachems finished 8-8-4 after losing in penalty kicks to Bishop Fenwick in the first round of the Division 3 North Tournament.
Now the Sachems want to go even further.
“I think this year we’re just a lot better, we’re way more competitive than we were last year, we want to go further than we did last year, and all of us believe and know we can,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.