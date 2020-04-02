Chase hired as Pinkerton boys basketball coach

After 34 years as a head coach, winning eight state titles across three sports, David Chase is thrilled for the new challenge of leading the Pinkerton boys basketball program.
The 58-year-old Chase was officially announced as the new Astros boys basketball head coach on Tuesday, replacing Pete Rosinski, who retired after 19 seasons.
“I am very, very excited,” said Chase, who served as Pinkerton’s JV boys coach this past winter. “I love coaching, I love building programs and I love working with kids. I want to be part of this community. I’m so thrilled to coach these athletes.”
Pinkerton is the latest stop in an extensive coaching career for Chase, which began in 1986, with stints in Massachusetts, Vermont and Utah before moving to New Hampshire.
Most recently, Chase spent three seasons (2016-19) as Concord High boys head basketball coach (21-33 record). Prior to that were 13 seasons as Hopkinton (N.H.) High boys basketball coach (193 wins) and six seasons as Hopkinton girls hoops coach (109 wins, two state titles).
Chase became interested in the Pinkerton job over the winter.
“When I was first hired, (Rosinski) and I talked and he said he was looking toward retirement,” said Chase. “Then, the night we won our first game of the season (over Windham), he said he was really giving serious consideration to retiring after the season. After our last game, he made the announcement that he was stepping down.”
The Astros finished the 2019-20 season 2-18. Rosinski retired with a 188-206 career record, including the 2010 Class L state title.
Chase then spoke with athletic director Brian O’Reilly, applied for the position, and last Saturday was interviewed by the committee using Google Meet.
“I’m so excited,” said Chase, who will continue to work as a physical education teacher and head baseball and golf coach at Hopkinton High.
“During my time at Concord, I didn’t know if I wanted to continue coaching basketball anymore. I just wasn’t having fun. But when I got to Pinkerton, the kids were like sponges. They wanted to learn, and were so excited to get better. It really rejuvenated me. I saw why I loved coaching for so long.”
WELL-TRAVELED COACH
Chase’s love of sports was born through years of travel as a child.
“My dad was in the Navy,” he said. “I was born in England. I have brothers that were born in Ireland and Iceland. I went to 20 schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. I spent my first two years of high school at Washington Academy in Maine, then moved to my aunt’s house in Woodstock, Vermont for my junior and senior years.”
Chase stood out in football and baseball in high school, and after being cut as a freshman, averaged 14 points a game as a senior in basketball. He then played football at Lyndon State College (Vt.)
He began his coaching career at the Bancroft School (Mass.) in 1986, then moved to Vermont and Utah — for a job as an assistant principal — before settling in New Hampshire to be closer to family.
“We know it will be a process (at Pinkerton),” he said. “But hopefully we’ll take the steps, get back into the hunt and eventually get back to winning championships.”
COACHING HISTORY
Here are the head coaching positions held by new Pinkerton boys basketball coach David Chase:
Concord (NH) High Boys basketball (2016-19)
Hopkinton (NH) High Baseball (1996-present), golf (2015-present), boys basketball (2002-16), girls basketball (1996-2002)
Grand County (Utah) High Girls basketball (1994-96), softball (1994-96)
Richford (Vt.) High Baseball (1990-94), girls basketball (1990-94), girls soccer (1990-94)
Brancroft School (Mass.) Boys basketball (1986-90), baseball (1986-90)
State titles won — Basketball (1991, 2000, 2001), baseball (1989, 2000, 2012, 2017), golf (2018)
