As a 3-year-old, Harrison Chase was already doing cameos behind the microphone.
That was more a cute diversion as his grandfather, Ray Pilat, broadcast the annual Methuen Santa Parade on Methuen Community Television.
Sixteen years later, Chase still enjoys being behind the mic, so much so that he intends to make a career of it.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, even in grammar school,” said Chase. “My friends would be at Methuen High games in the crowd and I’d be announcing the games. I was 10 or 11 years old.”
The former Marsh Grammar School class president is considerably more polished than when he was a tyke making a brief appearance on the air.
He told his grandfather, “Gramp, I have to go to the bathroom.”
That day he learned about the danger of the live mic!
The Merrimack freshman does a weekly radio show on Merrimack’s WMCK Radio. Monday (today) he’ll have on one of the nation’s hot young basketball coaches, Merrimack’s own Joe Gallo. On March 16, women’s coach Monique LeBlanc will be a guest.
For a 19-year-old, he has a lengthy resume including Methuen High and Central Catholic football and basketball games on Methuen Community Television as well as work on the station’s Red Sox and Patriots shows.
He’d like to combine his golf background (Chase was a captain at Central Catholic) and media background to do golf broadcasting.
“I want to be the next Jim Nantz,” he said confidently.
That’s a long ways away to be a legend like Nantz, but Chase is all systems go pursuing his goal of a career in sports media.
The Methuen resident has already reached out to some top Boston and New England television news personalities.
He’s picked the brains of TV sportscasters like WBZ’s Dan Roche of Andover, Joe Amorosino (WHDH) and Kevin Walsh (NBC Boston); TV news guys Steve Cooper of North Andover (WHDH) and Doug Meehan (WCVB); and meteorologist Ryan Breton of Atkinson (News Center Maine).
Two beliefs Chase holds close are hard work pays off and dress for success.
“I’ve always loved dressing up,” said Chase, whose older brother, Zach Chase, has done a lot of analytics for the Bryant University football team. “Dress to impress. If we go to dinner in Boston, the bellman will say, ‘You’re going to be president!’”
Harrison has a small snowplowing business. He says he’s ready to go no matter the hour.
He said, “Whatever the time is: 11 p.m. or waking up at 4:30 a.m. If my customer had to get out in an emergency, they have to get out. I make sure my customers can get out.”
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Radio Days
Harrison Chase has a weekly show (Mondays, 5-6 p.m.) on Merrimack College’s WMCK Radio. It can be heard through the TuneIn app or tunein.com.
He talks pro sports and Merrimack sports. Listeners can call in at 978-701-5063.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.