Every team, in every sport, should have someone like Methuen’s Molly Beeley, a junior on the Rangers’ gymnastics team.
Beeley is a talented Level 8 gymnast, who was second team All-MVC this winter, but that’s not what makes her special. She is the team’s emotional motivator, who keeps everyone eager to perform at their best.
“She’s our most upbeat and spirited gymnast,” said Methuen coach Stacy Thibodeau. “She’s always the one giving pep talks to the team to get them pumped up.”
If Beeley sounds like a real cheerleader, that’s because she is. In the fall, she’s a member of Methuen’s varsity cheerleading squad, which she feels complements gymnastics. From cheer, she has learned the importance of encouraging positive vibes.
“Cheerleading and gymnastics are so similar and yet so different,” said the 4-foot-10 Beeley. “In cheerleading, you need to be so sharp and precise; you need that in gymnastics, too, but it takes more strength.
“I think I became more (outgoing, encouraging) because of cheerleading. It helped me become more of a leader. Everyone cheers for each other (in cheerleading) and it taught me how important that is.
“I’ve learned that when you hear your name and you get that encouragement, it keeps you going. I’m always cheering for my teammates, and a lot of times they finish a routine and come back and thank me for it. I know what it can do. When I do my routines, I’ll spread my teammates around the floor to cheer for me.”
While Beeley bleeds blue and white, she’s also been known to cheer for opposing gymnasts as well.
“I’ll go up to kids on the other team and ask if they want me to cheer for them,” said the 17-year-old Beeley, who says she largely adopted her lively cheering spirit from her Interstate Gymnastics coach, Leeann Copp. “They usually say yes.”
Beeley, of course, is much more than a cheerleader in gymnastics. She was usually the team’s second all-around scorer after standout Adiamis Ramos. She’s close to reaching Level 9 and she has high scores in high school of 9.0 in the vault and 8.9 in the floor.
The floor exercise is probably her best event, Beeley believes, and Thibodeau agrees.
“She really excels at floor because she puts so much personality into it,” said Thibodeau. “She has a lot of fun and makes you want to watch.”
Beeley’s skills are certainly developed from years and years of gymnastics at Interstate (she says she first started there when she was 1-year-old!), but perhaps they’re partly genetic. Her aunt is Robin Beeley, an Eagle-Tribune gymnastics MVP at Methuen in 1992 and 1993 who competed at Northeastern University.
“I know she loved gymnastics and she probably pushed me to stay in it,” said Beeley. “She never coached me but when I’ve struggled with certain skills, I’ll talk to her. She’ll say she had the same struggles and to stick with it.
“She’s been kind of inspiring for me. Everyone asks me if I’m going to break her records.”
That won’t be easy, but Beeley is hoping to make a big jump in her skills before next year to help the Rangers duplicate this year’s success in which they were 6-2 and the MVC Division 2 champion.
“With Adi (Ramos) leaving, I want to step up and fill in her shoes,” said Beeley. “I look up to her and really admire her. She made such a big improvement and step up last summer and that’s what I want to do this year.”
That may require a little encouragement, along with some cheering, but Beeley is sure to get plenty of both.
