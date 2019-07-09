The first round of the annual Bradner Tournament brought with it some exciting finishes.

In a battle of MVC rivals, Methuen’s Kevin Chege drilled a late 3-pointer to lift his team to a 50-47 win over Haverhill. Isaac Allen led the Rangers with 16 points, and Jeremyah Phillips had a team-high 16 for the Hillies.

Here’s the rest of Tuesday’s results.

Burlington 59, Georgetown 47

B — Kyle Inglis 18; G — JT Murphy 13

North Andover 60, Salem 42

NA — Kyle Moore 13; S — Adan Ayala 13

Pentucket 58, Conval 37

P — Peter Lopata 21; C — Mather Kipka 15

Nashua South 51, Pinkerton 38

NS — Andres Hulfachor 13; P — Jimmy Flynn 10

Saint Johns Prep 68, Windham 65

SJP — Aidan Callahan 16; W — Rocky Heres 19

Pelham 70, Melrose 54

P — Drew Brown 28; M — Luka Vlajkovic 19

Lawrence 70, Amesbury 23

L — Gabe Zorrilla 14; A — Rocco kokinacis

Central Catholic 71, Newburyport 48

CC — Anthony Traficante 14; N — Ryan Archie 13

Acton-Boxboro 72, Greater Lawrence 40

AB — Owen Layton 19; GL — Jeremiah Mejia 21

Westford 40, Londonderry 28

W — Colin Reynolds 11

