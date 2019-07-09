The first round of the annual Bradner Tournament brought with it some exciting finishes.
In a battle of MVC rivals, Methuen’s Kevin Chege drilled a late 3-pointer to lift his team to a 50-47 win over Haverhill. Isaac Allen led the Rangers with 16 points, and Jeremyah Phillips had a team-high 16 for the Hillies.
Here’s the rest of Tuesday’s results.
Burlington 59, Georgetown 47
B — Kyle Inglis 18; G — JT Murphy 13
North Andover 60, Salem 42
NA — Kyle Moore 13; S — Adan Ayala 13
Pentucket 58, Conval 37
P — Peter Lopata 21; C — Mather Kipka 15
Nashua South 51, Pinkerton 38
NS — Andres Hulfachor 13; P — Jimmy Flynn 10
Saint Johns Prep 68, Windham 65
SJP — Aidan Callahan 16; W — Rocky Heres 19
Pelham 70, Melrose 54
P — Drew Brown 28; M — Luka Vlajkovic 19
Lawrence 70, Amesbury 23
L — Gabe Zorrilla 14; A — Rocco kokinacis
Central Catholic 71, Newburyport 48
CC — Anthony Traficante 14; N — Ryan Archie 13
Acton-Boxboro 72, Greater Lawrence 40
AB — Owen Layton 19; GL — Jeremiah Mejia 21
Westford 40, Londonderry 28
W — Colin Reynolds 11
