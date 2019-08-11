LEE, N.H. -- Chelmsford driver Jon McKennedy, an up-and-coming open wheel racer, won the 2019 Ollie Silva Classic for winged ISMA supermodifieds for the third time at the Lee Speedway on Friday night.
The 32-year-old who won the ISMA championship in 2014, took control of the 75-lap main event on lap 36 when he rolled past early leader Kyle Edwards and never looked back.
McKennedy won $4,000 for taking first place in the Mid-Summer Classic at Lee.
The event was dedicated to the memory of supermodified racing legend and New England Racing Hall of Famer Ollie Silva.
Eddie West, another New England Racing Hall of Famer, was the Grand Marshal of the big race and he received a plaque denoting his incredible racing accomplishments.
After leading the race early, Edwards finished a distant second, and veteran Russ Wood, who made his first start of the year, ended up finishing third.
Jeff Battle, just up from the 350 super ranks, finished fourth; Dan Bowes was fifth; Mike Ordway Jr., Ben Seitz, Mike Lichty, Mark Sammut and rookie Ryan Locke making up the top 10 finishers on the three-eighths paved oval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.