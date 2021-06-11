Chelsea Cho, Phillips Andover Academy 

SPORTS PLAYED: Squash
RESIDENCE: Andover
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: While balancing my responsibilities as a student-athlete, girls varsity squash captain, and day student mentor, I took 12 courses at the AP level or beyond throughout my four years at Phillips Academy. While I plan to pursue medicine in college, I took advanced courses in a variety of subjects including English, US History, Economics, Spanish, and Philosophy.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: I especially enjoyed a community engagement project that I did in a fall senior elective called “The Neurobiology of Learning, Memory, and Sleep.” After learning about how sleep and the different ways we learn affect our memory, I designed a short course for incoming freshmen to help them acquire effective study skills and guide them through their first terms at Andover.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Our first match of 2020 US High School Nationals, when I won a very close match that lasted five sets and almost an hour. It felt amazing to help my team win 4-3 and advance onto the quarterfinals of Division 1. I remember that match as some of the best squash I’ve played so far in my career, and the experience was even more meaningful after having been out for over a year from two knee injuries and a surgery. Since my recovery, I am also proud to have reached top 12 in the country in the span of nine months.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: At the start of my freshman year season, Coach Elliott told us to write down a list of things we can and cannot control for before, during, and after a match. Since then, I have thought about her advice before every single match and it has helped me develop a strong mental side of the game, whether it is focus, motivation, emotional control, or confidence.
ON BALANCING THE STUDENT AND THE ATHLETE: To find balance between academics and squash, I learned how to manage my time. Whether it was trying to get one subject of homework done or going to the courts for a quick solo session in between classes, I kept a clear view of my goals and tried to do everything I could do reach them.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: Always be hungry for your goals. Put in everything you have to get one step closer to them each day, whether that means scheduling extra conferences with a teacher or telling yourself that you will retrieve every single ball during a practice or game—whatever it takes.
COLLEGE PLANS: I will be attending Dartmouth College next year. I chose Dartmouth because I loved how tight knit the women’s squash team is and the Dartmouth community in general, both throughout college and after graduation. I am also very excited to design my 4-year plan and study medicine.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE: SquashBusters introduces squash to urban youth to promote health and character and assists them with both academics and the college process. Throughout high school, I have loved getting to know and teachsquash to middle and high schoolers in the program.
BEST LESSON LEARNED FROM COMMUNITY SERVICE: I have learned the importance of gratitude. I felt grateful for the opportunity to influence other people’s lives and for the impact the experience had on me. I learned the importance of maintaining a positive mindset even when facing difficulties.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS: To me, being a leader means leading by example. I try to model the behavior and actions on and off the court that I believe represent strong leadership, whether it is acceptance, kindness, commitment, or grit. Coaching and cheering for my teammates matter just as much as winning my own match. I try to be a role model for other players on the team by playing with good sportsmanship and respect for the sport and my opponent.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... Help those going through orthopedic injuries, like my surgeon, Dr. Mininder Kocher, who operated on my knee and made it possible for me to return to squash. I want to help patients physically and mentally and maintain strong relationships with current friends and mentors as well.
REFERENCE: "Chelsea has been remarkably resilient at balancing her extracurricular commitments with her academic responsibilities. Her work ethic made her one of the most highly recruited athletes in her class, a process she ended early last year (Dartmouth). Her teachers comments are all similar -- always prepared; very focused; energetic; ability to write with complexity with clarity. Even in squash, it wasn't just about talent, but her overcoming an injury and surgery, showing her teammates what perseverance, determination and positivity can help accomplish. Her math teacher may have expressed it best: 'It is students like Chelsea who have made my long teaching career at Andover so wonderful!' " -- David Fricke, Phillips Academy sports information director.
