The head coach may be different, but the story was the same for the Andover High swim team on Sunday.
The Golden Warriors earned seven individual or relay victories, rolling to the Merrimack Valley Conference championship title at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Andover finished with 994 points, outdistancing No. 2 Central Catholic (675 points) and No. 3 Chelmsford (547 points). Methuen won the MVC Division 2 title with 312 points.
“We had some terrific swims today,” said Golden Warriors co-head coach Patty Barrett, in her first year replacing retired legend Marilyn Fitzgerald. “Our depth really carried us to the MVC championship. It was great to see some of our girls, who have worked so hard all season, achieve their best times.”
Leading the Golden Warriors was Michaela Chokureva. The freshman won the 50 freestyle (24.04), 100 freestyle (52.96) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:41.38) and 400 freestyle relay (3:43.79).
Emily Clements added a win in the 200 IM (2:08.65), was second in the 100 backstroke and joined Chokureva on the two relays. Charlotte Moulson took the 200 IM (1:59.94) and had two relay victories and Polina Malinovskaya took the 100 breaststroke (1:11.22).
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Kerrigan Hemp once again starred for Central Catholic. The senior won the 100 butterfly (58.60) and 100 backstroke (57.81) and led the winning 200 medley relay (1:53.10). Raider Maddy Marcella added a win in the 500 freestyle (5:18.21) and joined Hemp on the winning relay.
Haverhill’s Cailey Simard won the diving with a 233.05.
Division 2 champ Methuen-Tewksbury was paced by a pair of second-place finishes. Emily Loan was runner-up in the diving (191.30) and Kyra Donahue was second in the 100 freestyle (58.01).
“Winning the MVC Division 2 Meet for the second year in a row is pretty special,” said Methuen head coach Jason Smith, “especially considering the talent we lost last year. Couple that with the regular season title clinched last week, this group has had a pretty awesome season. And it will continue for a lot of our athletes.”
Diya Ackerman-Vallala led North Andover with a fourth in the 200 IM (2:17.06).
Next up, the teams will compete in the North Sectionals next Sunday.
MVC Championship
Top team scores (10 teams scored): 1. Andover 995, 2. Central Catholic 675, 3. Chelmsford 547, 5. Methuen 312, 5. Haverhill 304, 6. North Andover 261
Local top-6 placers:
200 medley relay: 1. Central Catholic (Kerrigan Hemp, Brooke Malvey, Julia Paradis, Maddy Marcella) 1:53.10, 2. Andover A 1:58.37, 3. Andover B 1:58.83, 4. Central Catholic 2:00.38, 6. Haverhill 2:00.93; 200 freestyle: 1. Charlotte Moulson (And) 1:59.94, 2. Elizabeth Bencze (CC) 2:05.29, 4. Maya Flatley (And) 2:07.06, 5. Maggie McGlynn (And) 2:07.43; 200 IM: 1. Emily Clements (And) 2:08.65, 2. Emily Ma (And) 2:12.84, 3. Maddy Marcella (CC) 2:16.06, 4. Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 2:17.06, 5. Lauren Bessette (And) 2:17.57, 6. Paradis (CC) 2:21.55
50 freestyle: 1. Michaela Chokureva (And) 24.04, 2. Cailyn Scharneck (CC) 25.73, 3. Carli Quinlan (Hav) 25.91, 5. Madelaine Freitas (CC) 25.89, 6. Polina Malinovskaya (And) 26.14; Diving: 1. Cailey Simard (Hav) 233.05, 2. Emily Loan (Methuen) 191.30, 6. Ruby Flood (And) 185.10; 100 butterfly: 1. Hemp (CC) 58.60, 3. Jackie Story (Hav) 1:01.02, 4. Lauren Bessette (And) 1:02.72, 5. Ashley Grover (And) 1:02.77, 6. Paradis (CC) 1:02.81; 100 freestyle: 1. Chokureva (And) 52.96, 2. Kyra Donahue (Methuen) 58.01, 3. Caily Scharneck (CC) 58.09, 4. Thayna DeCamargo (CC) 58.31, 5. Adie Earle (And) 58.42, 6. Flatley (And) 58.45
500 freestyle: 1. Maddy Marcella (CC) 5:18.21, 2. Moulson (And) 5:21.85, 3. Eliza Williams (And) 5:22.17, 4. Grover (And) 5:30.18, 5. Melissa Haddad (And) 5:31.52, Bencze (And) 5:32.17; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Andover A (Ma, Moulson, Clements, Chokureva) 1:41.38, 2. Central 1:42.59, 4. North Andover 1:48.03, 5. Andover B 1:48.35, 6. Haverhill 1:48.83; 100 backstroke: 1. Hemp (CC) 57.81, 2. Clements (And) 58.27, 3. Ma (And) 1:00.91, 4. Story (Hav) 1:02.28, 5. Annie Wolfenden (NA) 1:05.22, 6. Andrea Pantazi (And) 1:05.39
100 breaststroke: 1. Malinovskaya (And) 1:11.22, 3. Carli Quinlan (Hav) 1:13.37, 4. Williams (And) 1:13.58, 5, Kaitlyn Chung (And) 1:14.54, 6. Brooke Malvey (CC) 1:15.78; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover A (Clements, Ma, Moulson, Chokureva) 3:43.79, 2. Central Catholic A 3:50.62, 3. Andover B 3:52.15, 5. Methuen 4:04.91, 6. Central Catholic B 4:08.08
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.