METHUEN — Whodathunk it, Mimi Hyde slowing down and smelling the coffee?
The 5-foot-nothing, 100-pound spitfire always approached athletics and life at 120 mph and with a chip on her shoulder.
That drive made her a trailblazing athlete and coach. A Methuen and Merrimack Valley legend.
Now she spends most of her time skiing at her place in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, soaking in the Florida rays for eight weeks in late spring and doting on her grandson, Jesse Stott.
She and her fiance, Chet, are planning a trip to Italy.
“I’m at a happy place,” she said contentedly. “I’m completely enjoying retirement. It’s awesome.”
The legend continues to grow.
She is part of the first class being inducted today at Methuen High into the Commonwealth Classic/Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will be at approximately 7 p.m. prior to the Blue Division championship game (Lawrence vs. Londonderry).
The others being honored are great Andover girls coach Jim Tildsley and the founding fathers of the Christmas Tourney, coaches John Kelleher (Lawrence), Bob Licare (North Andover) and Wil Hixon (Andover).
EMOTIONAL HONOR
Hyde is genuinely touched.
“I knew nothing about this,” she said. “It’s a total surprise. I’m humbled and grateful. And with (mentors) Wil Hixon and Bob Licare, I’m totally humbled. I’m stunned. I don’t even know what to say. I know, that’s a first!”
Well, some local refs would be surprised at her being speechless.
Kelleher realized his longterm goal and, with ample assistance from Hixon and Licare, the boys tourney was launched in 1975. It was an instant smash.
As the years went by, Hyde and some other local girls coaches knew it was time.
She recalls thinking: “The boys tourney was such a great take, ‘What about the girls?’
“I did a little interrogating. The timing was right. And here we are. It was a huge success. So many great games. The place was packed.”
Her impact helping launch the tourney and as a championship coach is significant. So significant that one of the divisions was originally called the Hyde Division.
LONG TRADITION
Yes, this will be the 34th annual girls tourney.
“We had come of age by then,” noted Hyde, who had a terrific staff at Methuen including Karen McLaughlin, Kathy O’Connell and Lynn Turchi. “The timing was perfect. It was a huge success.”
The boys tourney sometimes has lacked parity, but the girls tourney, particularly early on, you never knew who would win.
Indeed, in the first four years (1986-89) there were four different winners: Methuen in Year 1, then North Andover, Andover and Salem.
This region has always had fine girls basketball, but those were some glory days ... even without the Haverhill juggernaut involved.
Methuen had 6-foot-3 Darlene Orlando (Missouri; UMass Lowell All-American), Julie Ciarcia (SNHU Hall of Fame) and Beth Pickles (Merrimack). Andover had Lee Dziadosz (Merrimack). Salem had Andrea Sunday (St. Anselm) and Michelle Bouldin (Duquesne). North Andover featured Kendra Lippmann and Kelley Kirkpatrick, who were both two-year captains at UMass Lowell.
These days our area takes a backseat to no one when it comes to girls sports. The boys are good, but the girls have truly shined.
In recent years we’ve boasted Mass. state champions in basketball (Andover, Central, Pentucket), field hockey, soccer, tennis, track, volleyball, you name it.
Don’t underestimate the impact of the Christmas Tourney.
“I’d like to think we (with the tourney) were on the cutting edge,” said Hyde, a 1970 Tenney High of Methuen grad who is also in the Methuen High (as a player and as a coach!) and Dean College Halls of Fame.
In 25 years at Methuen, Hyde won three Christmas Tourneys (1986, 1994, 1998), captured two state titles, and reached the Division 1 North final 10 times while compiling a 417-120 record.
The Eagle-Tribune named its Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Award the Hyde-Woelfel award in honor of Mimi and Haverhill’s Kevin Woelfel.
The Methuen girls left after the 2014 Christmas Tournament but the memories remain.
