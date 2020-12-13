Lawrence has long been known as a basketball city.
And these are the glory days with five Division 1 players. What might be surprising is how the girls’ game has taken off.
The city has two current D-1 players: Freshmen Nadeshka Bridgewater from Central Catholic (Merrimack) and Grace Efosa-Aguebor from Whittier (Providence).
Last year Elemy Colome (Proctor) was a grad student at Syracuse. Proctor junior guard Vicky Morales is another Division 1 prospect.
On the boys’/men’s side, the city boasts Juan Felix Rodriguez (Stony Brook) and L.J. Figueroa (Oregon) while promising JUCO freshman Luis Reynoso hopes to join them down the road.
Here is a look at all of our local products who are playing Division 1 college basketball this winter.
Juan Felix starting
Former Eagle-Tribune MVP Juan Felix Rodriguez from Lawrence High has hit the ground running at Stony Brook.
After earning second-team Junior College All-American honors at Monroe (N.Y.) Community College, the 6-foot guard has started from the jump for the 1-4 Seawolves.
The junior is averaging 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes.
Super-Sub L.J.
L.J. Figueroa opened some eyes by transferring from St. John’s, where last season he averaged team-highs of 14.5 points and 1.9 steals.
The 6-6 senior swingman out of Lawrence didn’t immediately get a waiver but a social media campaign helped him get one and he became eligible for Oregon after the Ducks’ first game this winter.
He’s played in four game and the super-sub is averaging 7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes a game.
After his debut, a win over Seton Hall, Ducks coach Dana Altman said, “L.J. Figueroa was the difference in the game. He gave us tremendous energy.”
The former All-America at Odessa (Tex) JC, now has 985 points in his two-plus seasons of Division 1 college ball (956 at St. John’s, 29 Oregon).
Reynoso next?
Junior college ball paid big dividends for the aforementioned Figueroa and Rodriguez. Former Eagle-Tribune MVP Luis Reynoso, the ex-Lawrence High star, was long considered a D-1 talent. The 6-5 freshman guard hopes to get his career back on track at Daytona (Fla.) State JC, which opens up on Jan. 23.
Update of Ivies
All-American football quarterback E.J. Perry from Andover High also was a reserve guard for Brown, appearing in two games last winter. The Ivy League, though, has called off the fall and winter seasons.
Next year Brooks star George Smith of Salem will be heading to Penn in the Ivy League.
Three-year starter
Senior Wabissa Bede of North Andover, who already is taking graduate courses at Virginia Tech, has quarterbacked the 15th-ranked Hokies to a 4-1 start.
He’s averaging 7.0 points and 2.4 assists in 25.2 minutes. Last year Bede had the nation’s sixth best assist-to-turnover ratio (3.34). He’s a three-year starter.
Va. Tech’s lone loss was to Penn State with Bede’s ex-Mass Rivals AAU teammate Dallion Johnson. The freshman guard from Haverhill was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP at Phillips Andover. Johnson has seen action in three of the Nittany Lions’ four games. He has scored three points.
Baker on mend
Rutgers senior 6-4 point guard Geo Baker of Derry has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and is questionable for Monday’s game with Maryland. He turned the ankle nine minutes into the Nov. 25 opener for the 21st-ranked Scarlet Knights.
Baker, one of America’s best in the clutch, has NBA aspirations. He was ranked the No. 9 returning player in the country by Andy Katz of NCAA.com. He averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 assists as a junior.
Derry’s Kane shines for UNH
Through five games, 6-foot sophomore forward Brooke Kane of Derry is starring for UNH. A reserve last year, the former Eagle-Tribune MVP from Pinkerton is averaging 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds (team high), 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks (team high).
Local connection
The Merrimack women have had their first four games postponed. Now the Warriors are slated to open up Jan. 7 at Sacred Heart.
Senior forward Alyssa Casey of Andover averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in nine games last year as Merrimack made the jump to Division 1. She’s back after tearing her ACL last winter.
A pair of Central Catholic grads are her teammates. Nadeshka Bridgewater of Lawrence is a 5-2 freshman point guard. Sophomore Kaylee Thomas of Chelmsford, a 5-9 guard, averaged 5.2 points a game last winter.
Amazing Grace
Freshman guard Grace Efosa-Aguebor is logging 17.1 minutes a game for 3-4 Providence. The ex-Whittier Tech great from Lawrence is averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. She’s shooting an impressive .688 (11 of 16) from the floor.
Marquette sophomore guard Nirel Lougbo of North Andover hasn’t seen action in the Golden Eagles’ first four games. Last year she played 14.0 minutes a game, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 assists. She made the Big East All-Academic team.
Steph Davis, a 6-foot guard from Windham, is a freshman at Holy Cross. The Crusaders don’t open their season until Jan. 2 at BU.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
