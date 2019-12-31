The scheduled championship girls games in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic were postponed Monday due to the poor weather. Both games will be played today but they have been moved from Methuen High to Andover High.
The White championship game between Andover and Natick is set for 11 a.m. with the Blue title game between Central Catholic and Pentucket to follow at 12:45 p.m. Both Central and Pentucket are undefeated and ranked in the top 10 in Eastern Mass.
