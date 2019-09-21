Cleary, Etter power Pentucket football past Amesbury

Medford, MA - Luanne Buckley, age 59 of Merrimac, and Medford, passed away Sunday, September 8. She was born June 1, 1960 in Amesbury, daughter of George Buckley of Laconia, N.H. and Emily Boisselle of Merrimac. Luanne was predeceased by her father, George D. Buckley, stepbrothers Stephen Bo…