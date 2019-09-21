Cleary, Etter power Pentucket football past Amesbury

HAVERHILL – Amesbury High’s methodical, grind ‘em up offense was built for 86-degree September days.
Pentucket Regional had an unconventional answer, though – a line-drive kickoff by Andrew Melone that pinged off an Amesbury front-row man and was recovered by the Sachems.
The result was nearly nine straight minutes of Pentucket possession, and more importantly a pair of Peter Cleary-to-Jake Etter TD passes that powered the Sachems past Amesbury, 21-6, here on the turf at Trinity Stadium.
“It was just a squib kick and we got a little lucky,” said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary, who was facing off against his former Exeter (N.H.) High School teammate, Amesbury High skipper Colin McQueen.
That kick and a couple of courageous red-zone stops by the Sachems’ defensive front seven were the difference in a physical, even battle that left Pentucket at 2-0 on the young season and the Indians now 1-2.
“Possessions and field position are what that (Amesbury) offense is about,” said Leary, who should know having quarterbacked the same offense for Bill Ball at Exeter.
Amesbury ran the ball 43 times on the day, effectively, to the tune of 176 yards. The Indians ran 32 plays in the second half to Pentucket’s 14, but the damage was done.
Unlike the opener when the Sachems fell behind 14-0 before rallying to beat Ipswich, Pentucket blasted out of the gate with a sharp 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive.
Dylan O’Rourke plowed in from the 1, and Aidan Tierney knocked home the first of his three successful PAT kicks for the 7-0 lead.
Amesbury would answer with 9:01 left in the half as Troy Hamel hit Joseph Tilton on a TD toss to the left corner of the end zone, making it 7-6.
That’s when the Sachems took over.
Austin Senfleben (7 carries, 90 yards) broke off runs of 13 and 52 yards to set Pentucket up inside the Amesbury 10.
After a Sachem holding penalty, Cleary connected with Etter for 20 and the score.
“We really came out ready and went hard the whole game. I’m proud of that,” said Cleary. “We sling the ball out to our playmakers and Jake was awesome today.
“I get a little anxious on the sidelines for a long time. I want to get back on the field.”
And that’s what Cleary did after the flukey kick that worked.
The senior (9 of 13, 78 yards) hit Andrew Melone for nine and Etter for 16 and then two more for the touchdown with under a minute before the intermission.
Both Melone (5 catches, 27 yards) and Etter (4 catches, 51 yards) had interceptions to blunt Amesbury drives.
For the Indians, Brady Dore ran 10 times for 53 yards, leading the attack.
Pentucket plays another Saturday matinee, this one on the road at Hamilton-Wenham with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Pentucket 21, Amesbury 6
Amesbury (1-2): 0 6 0 0 — 6
Pentucket (2-0): 7 14 0 0 — 21
First Quarter
P — Dylan O’Rourke 1 run (Aidan Tierney kick), 8:35
Second Quarter
A — JT Tilton 9 pass from Troy Hamel (run failed), 9:01
P — Jake Etter 20 pass from Peter Cleary (Tierney kick), 6:20
P — Etter 2 pass from Cleary (Tierney kick), 0:53
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (34-190) — Austin Senfleben 7-90, Johnny Igoe 12-42, Peter Cleary 9-37, Dylan O’Rourke 4-11, Keegan O’Keefe 2-10; AMESBURY (43-176) — Brady Dore 10-53, Jeremy Lopez 7-30, Troy Hamel 5-29, Tucker Molin 9-27, Hayden Ayotte 4-25, JT Tilton 6-7, Nicolas Bucyk 2-5
PASSING: PENTUCKET — Peter Cleary 9-13-0, 78; AMESBURY — Troy Hamel 8-18-2, 75
RECEIVING: PENTUCKET — Jake Etter 4-51, Andrew Melone 5-27; AMESBURY — Ethan Catania 2-24, Miles Franey 2-20, Tucker Moline 2-14, JT Tilton 1-9, Nicolas Bucyk 1-8
