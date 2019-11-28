BYFIELD — Pentucket simply would not relent, downing Triton 34-7 win in a game which was closer than the final margin might indicate.
“They’ve played teams tough, we knew we’d be in for a battle,” said Sachems’ co-coach Dan Leary, whose club finishes a fine campaign at 9-2. “Give Triton a ton of credit. Those were four tough quarters to play.”
Triton (2-9), starting four freshmen, kept it close early. The Vikings trailed just 13-7 at the half. Part was the Pentucket penchant for earning penalty flags, 10 in the first half alone for 110 yards.
The first of two Peter Cleary touchdown passes, this one to Keegan O’Keefe, was answered by an Ethan Tremblay 11-yard touchdown run for Triton, as it was just a 7-7 game deep into the second quarter.
Pentucket took the lead for good when Cleary hooked up with Jake Etter, and he weaved through the secondary for a 50-yard TD, sending it to intermission at 13-7.
After the break, the wind picked up and so did the Sachems’ ground game.
“Once we got our discipline back, with some of the penalties, and we got back to running the football, we were OK,” said Leary. “The guys played hard. They battled.”
Held to 22 rushing yards in the first half, Pentucket finished with 239 on the ground for the day, paced by Melone who ran five times for 94 yards before the injury.
Senior Andrew Joyce (7 carries, 58 yards) had a third-quarter TD run, and classmate Ryan Kiley (4 carries, 33 yards) ran for a pair of TDs.
In his final game behind center, Cleary hit 10 of 17 passes for 228 yards with the two scores. Etter was basically uncoverable with seven grabs for 169 yards. He added a sweet punt return and an interception on defense.
Melone taken off by ambulance
Pentucket junior running back Andrew Melone suffered what appeared to be a serious injury midway through the third quarter on a hit along the sidelines.
Melone was tended to by the trainers then EMTs as he was taken by ambulance on a back board to the hospital.
“We don’t know exactly what happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with Andrew right now. We’ll be talking to his parents as soon as we are out of here,” said co-head coach Dan Leary.
“They were being really cautious with everything they did. We’re just going to wait to hear from them. Hopefully everything is OK.”
Pentucket 34, Triton 7
Pentucket (9-2): 7 6 7 14 — 34
Triton (2-9): 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Pent — Keegan O’Keefe 7 pass from Peter Cleary (Aidan Tierney kick), 4:38
Second Quarter
Triton — Ethan Tremblay 11 run (Eliot Lent kick), 9:17
Pent — Jake Etter 50 pass from Cleary (kick failed), 3:28
Third Quarter
Pent — Andrew Joyce 2 run (Tierney kick), 3:14
Fourth Quarter
Pent — Ryan Kiley 5 run (Tierney kick), 8:47
Pent — Kiley 20 run (Tierney kick), 2:45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (21-239) — Andrew Melone 5-94, Andrew Joyce 7-58, Keegan O’Keefe 4-56, Ryan Kiley 3-33, Jake Etter 1-10, Peter Cleary 1-(-12); Triton (29-80) — Ethan Tremblay 25-96, Chris Colby 1-1, Max Ciaramitaro 3-(-17)
PASSING: Pentucket — Peter Cleary 10-17-1, 228; Triton — Max Ciaramitaro 11-19-1, 96; Chris Colby 1-1, 7
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Jake Etter 7-169, Keegan O’Keefe 3-59; Triton — Alden Lentz 3-42, Chris Colby 4-28, Ethan Tremblay 2-23, Jared Leonard 2-7, Charles Takesian 1-3
