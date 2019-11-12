Behind a dominant performance by Emily Clements, Andover swimming made it 11 straight North titles Sunday night.
Clements won four goal medals, leading the Golden Warriors to the team title at the North Sectional Swim Meet at Boston University. A year after winning the North crown by just 11 points, Andover rolled to 463 points this fall, besting No. 2 Central Catholic (256 points).
“We had an incredible night!” said Golden Warriors co-head coach Patty Barrett. “Just about every girl that entered the pool had a season-best. It was a truly great team effort.”
Leading the Warriors was Clements. The senior captain won the 200 IM (2:04.38) and 500 freestyle (5:03.18) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:44.51) and 400 freestyle relay (3:36.17).
“Emily had such a terrific day,” said Barrett. “To win two individual events, and swim on two winning relays is a great performance.”
Adding Andover’s other victory was freshman Michaela Chokureva, who took the 50 freestyle (23.49). She was also second in the 100 freestyle (50.78) and joined Clements on the two winning relays.
Also scoring seconds for the Golden Warriors were Emily Ma (200 IM) and Charlotte Moulson (500 freestyle), who each also swam on a winning relay. Polina Malinovskaya scored thirds in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM.
“The girls swam beyond expectations,” said Warriors co-head coach Becky Pierce. “The best part was seeing them support one another. It was also great hearing the familiar voice of Ms. Fitz (retired head coach Marilyn Fitzgerald) in the stands supporting the girls.”
Also delivering a huge day was North Andover star and reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP Malia Amuan. The sophomore won the 100 butterfly (56.24) and 100 backstroke (56.14) and swam the anchor leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.33). Scarlet Knights freshman Diya Ackerman-Vallala won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.05) and swam the second leg on the winning relay.
For Central Catholic, reigning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Kerrigan Hemp placed second in the 100 butterfly (56.85) and 100 backstroke (58.21). Teammate Maddy Marcella was runner-up in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Haverhill’s Cailey Simard was fourth in the diving (427 points).
Next up is the MIAA Division 1 championship, on Sunday (8:45 a.m.) at MIT.
“We are very excited to defend our state title on Sunday morning,” said Barrett.
North Sectionals
Top team scores plus locals (18 teams scored): 1. Andover 463, 2. Central Catholic 254, 3. Reading 239, 4. Lexington 196, 5. Acton-Boxboro 178, 6. North Andover 149, 10(t). Haverhill 118, 13. Methuen 54
Local top-6 placers:
200 medley relay: 1. North Andover (Olivia Freund, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Caroline Gust, Malia Amuan) 1:50.33, 3. Central Catholic 1:51.75, 5. Andover 1:52.11; 200 freestyle: 2. Maddy Marcella (CC) 1:56.01, 4. Charlotte Moulson (And) 1:54.40, 6. Melissa Haddad (And) 2:01.18; 200 IM: 1. Emily Clements (And) 2:04.38, 2. Emily Ma (And) 2:08.56, 3. Polina Malinovskaya (And) 2:11.91, 5. Jackie Story (Hav) 2:13.01, 6. Lauren Bessette (And) 2:14.03;
50 freestyle: 1. Michaela Chokureva 23.49, 4. Carli Quinlan (Hav) 25.18, 5. Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 25.22; Diving: 4. Cailey Simard (Hav) 427; 100 butterfly: 1. Malia Amuan (NA) 56.24, 2. Kerrigan Hemp (CC) 56.85, 5. Ashley Grover (And) 59.37; 100 freestyle: 2. Chokureva (And) 50.78, 4. Emily Chen (And) 55.57, 6. Alexandra Zetea (And) 56.67; 500 freestyle: 1. Clements (And) 5:03.18, 2. Moulson (And) 5:09.60, 3. Eliza Williams (And) 5:11.96, 4. Marcella (CC) 5:13.76; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Andover (Ma, Moulson, Clements, Chokureva) 1:38.84, 3. Central Catholic 1:44.51;
100 backstroke: 1. Amuan (NA) 56.14, 2. Hemp (CC) 56.32, 3. Ma (And) 58.21; 100 breaststroke: 1. Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:07.05, 3, Malinovskaya (And) 1:08.11, 5. Williams (And) 1:10.96, 6. Brooke Malvey (CC) 1:11.75; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover (Clements, Malinovskaya, Ma, Chokureva) 3:36.17, 3. Central Catholic 3:43.90, 5. North Andover 3:46.48
