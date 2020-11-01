CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman DJ Uiagalelei already made Clemson history by leading the biggest comeback in the history of Death Valley. He'll get the chance to make even more next week with Trevor Lawrence ruled out for the showdown with No 4 Notre Dame due to COVID-19.
Uiagalelei stepped in for Lawrence on Saturday and rallied the top-ranked Tigers to a 34-28 victory over Boston College after they fell behind by 18 points.
“I've been preparing for this ever since I got to Clemson,” he said.
Although, he and his teammates probably didn't anticipate trailing by double-digits late in the second quarter.
Travis Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference's career rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers (7-0, 6-0) ahead for good. A jarring week for Clemson ended with its 28th straight win over league competition, 10th straight over the Eagles and 27th in a row at home.
Clemson was missing several key players. Along with Lawrence, starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. were out with injuries.
The Eagles (4-3, 3-3) pounced quickly, putting Clemson in a 28-10 hole in the second quarter with the virus-reduced crowd stunned to near silence.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told his team at halftime, “Don't flinch.”
Uiagalelei ran for a 30-yard TD on Clemson's opening third-quarter drive to begin the comeback, then threw an 8-yard scoring strike to Amari Rodgers that drew the Tigers to 28-26.
Etienne, Clemson's other Heisman contender, put the Tigers in front for good with a 17-yard touchdown run with 11:34 to go.
Etienne ran for 84 yards, pushing him to 4,644 in his four seasons and past North Carolina State's Ted Brown (4,602) as the ACC's all-time leader.
Boston College took advantage of the Clemson chaos early on with TDs on its first two series.
Phil Jurkovec found Zay Flowers for an 18-yard TD pass to put the Tigers behind for the first time all season. A short time later, it was David Bailey's 2-yard scoring run that put the Eagles ahead for good, 14-7.
It appeared Clemson would tie things again, driving to the BC 1. But the normally sure-handed Etienne fumbled the handoff from Uiagalelei, cornerback Brandon Sebastian picked it up and set off 97 yards for the return TD.
When Jurkovec (12 of 24, 204 yards) hit C.J. Lewis for an 18-yard touchdown on the next series, Clemson trailed by 18 points.
