Click here for story

The Kingston Night Owls evened their best-of-3 series with the Northeast Tides Saturday with a 7-1 victory.
Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald started and pitched five scoreless innings for the win while Sebastian Mexico paced the offense with two hits including a three-run homer. He also threw a runner out at third and made a spectacular catch in deep left field.
Connor Morin and Kyle O’Neill chipped in with two hits apiece with Morin scoring twice and O’Neill driving in a run.
The deciding game in the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. today in Beverly.
In the Night Owls’ tough 2-1 loss Friday, the Tides scored both their runs in the bottom of the sixth on a game-tying home run, a walk and an RBI double. The Night Owls had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a Daniel Trezpacz home run.
Sean Sullivan was the tough luck loser, allowing just three hits while striking out eight.
POST 4 DENIEDThe Haverhill Post 4 Legion team was rained out Thursday night and that kept it out of the district playoffs. Although Post 4 had a better percentage with its 10-4 record and defeated Middleton twice, Middleton played more games and advanced by virtue of having more points.
