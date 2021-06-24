UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two goals down in the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.
Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.
Beauvillier got his stick on the puck to pick off a pass in the right circle, gathered it and quickly beat Vasilevskiy on the first shot on goal of the extra period.
Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Fla.
Mayfield tied at 2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Mathew Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.
Habs frustrate Vegas
MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series.
That’s what happens when most everyone discounted Montreal’s chances before the series began.
“We were kind of going into this series as underdogs, and they probably thought they were going to have more puck possession and do more stuff on the power play,” Gustafsson said Wednesday, before the Canadiens boarded a flight home with a 3-2 series lead and Game 6 at Montreal on Thursday night. “But I think we’ve been on them from Game 1.”
Much like the NHL’s lowest-seeded team entering the playoffs did against Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two rounds, the Canadiens’ smothering defense and quick-strike transition offense has Vegas searching for answers following a 4-1 loss on Tuesday.
Captain Mark Stone embodied the Golden Knights’ frustration midway through the second period when he headed to the bench and furiously slammed shut the door. It came after his turnover led to Cole Caufield converting Corey Perry’s pass on a 2-on-1 break for a power-play goal to put Montreal up 3-0.
Vegas even heard it from their home crowd, which booed as both power-play chances came up empty.
“We weren’t playing well, so maybe we deserved it,” defenseman Brayden McNabb. “Our fans are great. We love the fans. I’m sure they were as frustrated as we were.”
Coach Peter DeBoer said losing should frustrate any team.
“I'm not sure we're victim to anything other than we haven't won enough. And we're not used to not winning,” he said after the Golden Knights arrived in Montreal.
