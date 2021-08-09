They started working as a twosome 21 years ago, and Larry O’Brien and John Trask are going out together as well.
The co-coaches of Haverhill Post 4, who began coaching Haverhill Senior Babe Ruth prior to taking over the Legion program 15 years ago, are retiring from their duties, although both plan on being involved in Haverhill baseball in the future.
O’Brien will remain the head, at least administratively, of Haverhill Senior Baseball while Trask will continue as a pitching coach for Haverhill High.
But their run together as co-coaches has come to an end. O’Brien, 81, made the decision first and then Trask followed — even though they have been as successful as ever this summer.
“I still love the game, but I’m starting to wear out,” said O’Brien. “I have a few medical problems now and I’ve just reached the end as far as coaching.”
And if that’s the case, Trask feels it’s time to leave Legion coaching at the same time.
“We have split up the responsibilities and work required to coach this team based on what we are good at or comfortable with,” said Trask. “That’s one of the reasons we have worked so well together and should step aside now.
“Larry and I have our fingerprints on the program and I think it’s best we both go at the same time so the next coach can run the team the way he thinks is best.”
The “Larry and John Show” certainly produced some memorable moments, a lot of wins and a healthy degree of stability to a Legion program that was a bit shaky when they took it over in 2006.
The pair compiled a record of 340-228-9 and always fielded competitive teams. Including fall games, they probably coached more than 700 games together.
Their first Legion team, in 2006, won District 8 and put up a healthy fight at the state Legion tournament. They also came close to winning the state in 2015 when they hosted it at Haverhill Stadium.
But their best team may have been in 2005 when they coached the Haverhill Diamondbacks’ Senior Babe Ruth team. They were 33-5 overall, including 21-1 in the Merrimack Valley Senior Babe Ruth League.
Most people felt that the Diamondbacks were better than the Post 4 team that year, which was understandable. The Diamondbacks had most of Haverhill’s top players, many of whom opted to play for O’Brien and Trask rather than Post 4.
Over the years, O’Brien was known for his caustic and straightforward comments, which could be intimidating to young players. But once they got to know him and appreciate his baseball background, they would accept and even relish those same comments.
An All-State second baseman at St. Mary’s of Lynn, O’Brien tried out with the Phillies, worked out at Fenway Park and has been coaching one team or another for nearly 50 years, starting in Long Island in 1968.
The 69-year-old Trask hasn’t been coaching that long, but he’s been coaching in Haverhill for nearly 30 years. He actually met O’Brien when they were coaching against each other in Babe Ruth action.
O’Brien and Trask both agree that they have not always agreed, but they grew to respect each other’s opinion.
“In our earlier years, we would get so frustrated with each other during a game we would stand on opposite ends of the dugout to be as far away from each other as we could,” said Trask.
“Now we need to sit on ball buckets next to each other so we can hear each other talk. Some think we’ve mellowed over time, but it’s really that we don’t hear each other as well!”
That may or may not be true, but the coaching duo developed a chemistry that worked wonders for Post 4 and Haverhill Senior Baseball.
O’Brien-Trask highlights
— In 2003, winning the Northeast League title in Lowell in a game that ended at 7:30 p.m., then rushing to Haverhill at 8 p.m. for a Merrimack Valley Sr. Babe Ruth League game that they also won, as well as that league title.
— Finishing 33-5 overall and 21-1 as the champs of the Merrimack Valley Sr. Babe Ruth League in 2005.
— Post 4 winning District 8 their first year coaching the program in 2006 after winning playoff series against Woburn and Andover. Of 17 players, 13 went on to play baseball in college.
— Winning the 41st Gubby Underwood Tournament in Keene when Josh Goldstein (of “Love Island” fame) hit a two-out, 3-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.
— Watching the 2015 team battle for two days in a state playoff game at Haverhill Stadium.
— Finishing a surprising 15-4 in 2019 and going 11-4 this year, both with young teams.
