'Coach was bigger than life'

Tom Cuddy subconsciously knew this day was coming.
When his mother died, his old coach, Bob Rosmarino kindly attended the wake. He was walking slowly with the aid of cane.
"He was frail," recalled Cuddy, one of the stars on Rosmarino's first Super Bowl team, which lost to mighty West Roxbury, 14-0, in 1987.
"I hated to see him that way," said the burly Cuddy, a long-time Lawrence Police detective. "He was always bigger than life to me, to all of us. I knew it was coming, but I was still a mess when I heard about it."
Cuddy is among the dozens, maybe hundreds, of local boys who owe a lot to their former coach, whose wake is tomorrow.
"I was looking at our (Greater Lawrence Tech) yearbook the other day and I'm wearing a jacket and tie in one of the photos," said Cuddy. "Coach gave me both. I didn't have either. He was always doing that kind of stuff, to make us look good and respectable. He always looked for us. Always."
Cuddy said his parents were an important part of his life, but there was something about "Coach Rosey."
"He really cared," said Cuddy. "I know a lot of coaches talk about caring, but he did care. He did things other kids, like giving them money or meals or whatever."
That being said, Coach Rosmarino, according to Cuddy, could really coach.
"He was way ahead of his time when it came to scouting reports and paying attention to detail," said Cuddy. "If we didn't get something right, we stayed until we got it right. We would talk about how smart he is."
But, according to Cuddy, Coach Rosmarino's best quality may have been his motivational ploys.
"He was very demanding and would push kids buttons," said Cuddy. "He seemed to always know what to say. We always didn't have it easy at Greater Lawrence (Tech) but he made us feel bigger than everyone."
One of Cuddy's greatest accomplishments was being inducted in the Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Fame in 2009. He shared the stage that night with his coach.
"We ended up losing that Super Bowl, but the great part about coach is he didn't dwell on it," said Cuddy. "His teams kept getting better and better. He was a special coach, but more importantly a special guy."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.