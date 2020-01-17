Maureen Noone, Andover field hockey — “I think it makes a level playing field. Each team will play the same amount of games to get to the championship. It should ensure that the two best teams, regardless of where they come from, will meet in the finals.”
Bill Martin, Andover AD — “I was an athletic director in the South sectional, I coached in the Central sectional. Each is very different. The North and South have to play more games to get deep into the state tournament. I believe this new format levels the playing field.”
Ernie DiFiore, Central Catholic AD — “Because we are in such a strong conference, I think the idea works pretty well for our schools. We are going to get quality points playing each other during the season. Using football as the example, it also gets us away from (other MVC teams) a bit.”
John Sexton, Central Catholic baseball/football — “I think the idea of a statewide tournament is a fun and exciting change. One of the things I hope the new format changes is the repeat games. We’ve had it happen many times, playing Andover in the first seven weeks in football, play them in the North semifinal, then play them on Thanksgiving.”
Tony Sarkis, Greater Lawrence football/track — “Overall it looks pretty good. The power rankings through MaxPreps should be interesting. State vocational championships will be squeezed into whatever they come up with.”
Tim O’Connor, Haverhill football — “MaxPreps can’t even gets scores correct. Up until last year they had the former (Haverhill football) coach as the contact on their site even though I submitted new information. Change is not always good.”
Brendan Neilon, Lawrence AD — “My concerns is how teams will be ranked and the what the formula (MaxPreps) will look like. The positives would be, in the MVC, we traditionally knock each other out in the North brackets across all sports.”
Tom Ryan, Methuen football — “The positive I can see is that, with the state format, we can get closer to doing what they do in many states, which is have a separate tournament for private, public and vocational schools.”
John Dubzinski, North Andover football — “I think it is a good idea to reduce divisions. I felt eight was way too many and too many teams ‘qualified’ for the playoffs. Would love to see this implemented with a 9- or 10-game regular season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.