KIngston, NH - Wallace J. "Wally" Pelletier, 77, of Kingston, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his home. Visiting hours will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m. Private burial will be in St.…