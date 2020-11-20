A decade ago, last week to be exact, Andover’s Andy Coke authored one of the greatest — and most unique — performances in Eagle-Tribune area and Massachusetts high school football history.
On Nov. 12, 2010, Andover High and Lowell battled for a stunning eight overtimes before the Golden Warriors claimed a legendary 88-82 victory. At the time, Maxpreps.com reported it was the longest and highest scoring game in Massachusetts high school football history.
And for 3.5 hours that night, the game was on Coke’s shoulders.
Coke scored eight touchdowns, five of those TDs in overtime including the game-winning score, added six 2-point conversions and threw one more in the epic victory.
“It really is hard to imagine that game happened,” said Coke this week. “The final score looked like a basketball score. It felt like a dream at the time. It was a really amazing experience, and something that I don’t think anyone who played in will forget.”
Now an investment associate at a venture capital firm based in New York City, Coke — who was named to the Eagle-Tribune All-Decade football team and started at Brown University — still looks back with awe.
“It’s hard to believe that its been 10 years since that win,” said Coke. “The memories are still vivid. It seems like it happened yesterday. Whenever I see coach (E.J.) Perry or the guys from the team it’s always a topic of discussion. A moment like that really bond teams.”
Perry added of the classic at the time, “I had all those wins in volleyball (112 straight at Salem High) and two state championships in basketball (at Salem). But that was by far the greatest athletic event I have ever been a part of.”
EIGHT OT MARATHON
After two seasons at Brooks, Coke burst onto the scene when he transferred to Andover High as a junior in 2010. In his first nine games with the Golden Warriors, he ran for 1,434 yards and 20 TDs, cracking 200 yards in three separate games.
Game 10 was at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium.
Coke, playing both running back and quarterback, ran for three touchdowns in regulation, but Lowell scored with no time left to tie it 28-28 and send the game to OT.
Coke truly took over in overtime, scoring five touchdowns — the other three were by Freddie Scribner — including the 10-yard game-winner in the eighth OT. Coke also scored 2-point conversions on six straight OT possessions, each required to keep the game going.
“I remember (the winning touchdown) was a quarterback sweep,” said Coke, who finished the game with 36 carries. “I saw the edge, and I knew I was going to score. After scoring, I was excited and so relieved. When the team surrounded me and we all started celebrating it felt surreal.
“The feeling after the game is what sticks out to me the most. I couldn’t believe what had just taken place. During the game, I was so focused on winning that I wasn’t concerned about how long the game had lasted. When we got back to the locker room and everything started to sink in, I was in disbelief.”
AFTER THE CLASSIC
Two weeks later, Coke ran for 120 yards and a TD as Andover beat Central Catholic on Thanksgiving to clinch the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title and the school’s first postseason berth since 1975.
In two seasons with the Golden Warriors, Coke ran for 2,995 yards, scored 40 touchdowns and was twice an Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Coke then played running back at Brown University, rushing for 1,026 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns for his career.
He graduated from Brown in 2016 with a degree in business, entrepreneurship and organizations. Since 2019 he’s worked for Deutsche Bank.
“Part of my major at Brown included entrepreneurial studies and I have always been interested in investing,” he said. “So it was a clear fit. It’s crazy it’s been 10 years since the Lowell win. Time has really flown by. I guess that means my 10-year high school anniversary is coming up, which makes me feel old!”
LEGENDARY NIGHT
Here’s a look at every Andover score from Golden Warriors’ legendary eight overtime win over Lowell in 2010:
First Quarter
— Andy Coke 7 run (Mark Zavrl kick), 8:57
— Coke 4 run (Zavrl kick), 1:18
Second Quarter
— Freddie Scribner 18 run (kick failed), 4:19
Fourth Quarter
— Coke 1 run (Ned Deane pass from Coke), 10:00
Overtime
— Coke 1 run (run failed)
— Coke 1 run (Coke run)
— Scribner 9 run (Coke run)
— Coke 10 run (Coke run)
— Scribner 10 run (Coke run)
— Scribner 10 run (Coke run)
— Coke 1 run (Coke run)
— Coke 10 run (Game over)
