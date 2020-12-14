It was quite a fall for Methuen juniors Freddy Coleman and Miana Caraballo.

After being named Eagle-Tribune MVPs for boys and girls cross country respectively, Coleman and Caraballo were named Methuen's most valuable in their sports during the Methuen awards ceremony.

The complete list follows.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Most valuable -- Freddy Coleman

Most improved -- Mitchell Crowe

Coaches award -- Michael Soucy

Whirlaway -- Jason Dibble

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Most valuable -- Miana Caraballo

Most improved -- Lauren Schena

Coaches award -- Emily Charest

Whirlaway -- Olivia Rosano

FIELD HOCKEY 

Kathy Szostak MVP -- Isabel Putnam, Peyton Petisce

Betty Barry Coaches award -- Megan Melia

Most Improved -- Mirelys Morales

GIRLS SOCCER

Most Valuable -- Bella Keaney

Most improved -- Maddie O'Hearn

Coaches award -- Stephanie Tardugno

 

VOLLEYBALL

Most valuable -- Samantha Driend

Most improved -- Kat Delap, Haylee Berry

Coaches award -- Emily Spina

GOLF

Most Valuable -- Cameron Hutchings

Most improved -- Brady Morris

Coaches award -- Joshua Frechette

