It was quite a fall for Methuen juniors Freddy Coleman and Miana Caraballo.
After being named Eagle-Tribune MVPs for boys and girls cross country respectively, Coleman and Caraballo were named Methuen's most valuable in their sports during the Methuen awards ceremony.
The complete list follows.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Most valuable -- Freddy Coleman
Most improved -- Mitchell Crowe
Coaches award -- Michael Soucy
Whirlaway -- Jason Dibble
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Most valuable -- Miana Caraballo
Most improved -- Lauren Schena
Coaches award -- Emily Charest
Whirlaway -- Olivia Rosano
FIELD HOCKEY
Kathy Szostak MVP -- Isabel Putnam, Peyton Petisce
Betty Barry Coaches award -- Megan Melia
Most Improved -- Mirelys Morales
GIRLS SOCCER
Most Valuable -- Bella Keaney
Most improved -- Maddie O'Hearn
Coaches award -- Stephanie Tardugno
VOLLEYBALL
Most valuable -- Samantha Driend
Most improved -- Kat Delap, Haylee Berry
Coaches award -- Emily Spina
GOLF
Most Valuable -- Cameron Hutchings
Most improved -- Brady Morris
Coaches award -- Joshua Frechette
