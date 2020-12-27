Beth Henrick has never met Bill MacLellan. But on this day, really these times, they might as well be related.
They are both parents of four children, all athletes, all coached by them at some point. And this was going to be a big winter for both Henrick and MacLellan, even bigger than most winters when it comes to their basketball-playing kids.
They were going to witness family history.
Henrick was going to see, for the first time ever, two of her kids playing on the same Methuen High girls basketball team. And MacLellan was going to witness his only son play varsity basketball at Andover High in probably the best basketball-playing conference in Massachusetts — the Merrimack Valley Conference.
But there might as well be a sign outside of their respective school gyms: No trespassing!
Maybe that's a little strong, but it does ring sort of true when it comes to parents watching their kids play sports this winter. Basically, it's not happening. At least not in person.
While the MVC is planning on opening its season up in about week, the gyms, rinks and tracks will be empty when it comes to spectators. The shortened season, which was in doubt a few weeks ago, will begin playing games in early January.
There will be a conference schedule and no state tournament. If the virus is under control, there will probably be conference tournaments for most sports.
When it comes to sports and their four kids -- all Methuen High student-athletes -- Beth and Michael Henrick have experienced it all.
They have coached all of their kids at some point in youth sports. They have won championships. They’ve hosted pasta parties. They’ve watched their kids play multiple sports. And three of them – Shane, Stephanie and Michaela – have made Methuen High varsity, a fourth (Anthony), only a freshman, is probably a year away.
The 2020-21 winter was going to be an extra special one.
Their two daughters, Stephanie (sr.) and Michaela (so.), were going to be the first Henrick children to play on the same team.
“Because of their ages, we never had two children on the same team,” said Beth.
While that will still happen, there will be an asterisk on this season because mom and dad won’t be able to see it in person.
“Is that going to be hard?” repeated Beth, before getting emotional. “Yes, very hard. I don’t like thinking about it. I have a lot of emotions about this. First, it’s Stephanie’s senior year and this is her last sport. And the fact that she is playing with Michaela ... It’s going to be hard not being there.”
Parents are indeed collateral damage when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and sports.
And due to restrictions by the Merrimack Valley Conference, there will be no fans allowed at games for all winter sports.
“My husband is a little more vocal about it than I am,” said Beth. “I think he said ‘It’s ridiculous!’ We were hoping they’d find a way to make it happen after they announced the kids would be able to play. I guess we have to accept it, and try to understand it, and be thankful that our kids are at least going to play.”
Bill MacLellan, of Andover, is the father of four, too. Two of his daughters have already graduated college, another is in college. As of now, when it comes to sports, his son Ryan, a sophomore at Andover High, is where his focus is.
The family moved from Bedford to Andover the summer before Ryan’s freshman year.
Dad had expected this winter would be the time he would see, live and in-person, what Merrimack Valley Conference basketball was all about.
“In my opinion it’s the best in the state,” said MacLellan. “I’d been looking forward to seeing it, first-hand. This is not going to be easy. These are the years that matter. I coached all of my kids. This is considered the reward, watching them in high school. There is not a better feeling in the world than watching your children play sports.”
Being a parent of a high school student-athlete has other privileges, similar to when their children were playing town or AAU sports.
The camaraderie with other families along the way, said Bill, makes the experience exponentially better.
“You got out with some parents before a game. You go out after a game,” said MacLellan. “It’s part of the overall experience. There’s a great sense of joy. We all have a lot of pride in our kids.”
There is a loss for the student-athletes too. They’ve come to not only expect seeing mom and dad in the stands, but in some cases it is inspiring knowing the support system is there in full force.
“My parents have always been there. Always,” said 18-year-old Stephanie Henrick. “I always do look up to see where they are sitting. It is motivating. My dad is more the quiet type, but I always hear my mom.”
Most area high schools will be offering some type of live-streaming for high school games.
MacLellan hopes that to be the case when it comes to boys basketball in Andover, and would like to be around some other parents rooting their boys on.
“This is not going to be easy, navigating through this,” said MacLellan. “Look, I think most parents are thrilled their kids are playing, experiencing the fact they are around their friends and playing for a team. It’s great for their physical and mental health. That is the most important factor.
“This is going to be hard for parents, real hard,” said MacLellan. “I’ll take the high road and say I’m happy for all of the athletes. But ...”
Enough said. Let the games, and a bit of sadness for local parents, begin.
