STORRS, Conn. — The beat goes on for the Northern Essex Community College baseball team. But this time, it took a little longer than usual.
Playing on the home field of the UConn Huskies, the Knights played their first extra-inning game of the season and escaped with a 4-3 win over UConn-Avery Point.
The win improves the Knights’ record to 17-8. It was their fifth straight victory and eighth of their last 10.
UConn jumped out to early 1-0 lead in the first as Todd Tringale struck out the side but in the process struggled with some control and the Pointers were able to get on the board without the benefit of a hit.
The Knights tied the game in the top of the third. Kameron Levesque homered to left field, just beyond the outstretched arm of the left fielder. The Pointers quickly regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning with a bases loaded walk.
NECC added solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Levesque scored his second run of the game in the fifth and Hunter Wilichoski scored the go-ahead run in the seventh as he led off with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nick White.
In the bottom of the ninth, UConn tied things up with a two out passed ball, before NECC scored the winning run in the 10th courtesy of an RBI single from Levesque.
Levi Burrill earned the win, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit relief, striking out four. Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan worked the 10th to pick up his first save of the season with a perfect final frame.
NECC returns to the field on Sunday for a doubleheader with UConn-Avery Point. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill.
