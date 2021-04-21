College Baseball NECC romps twice; Burrill perfect

The Northern Essex Community College baseball team opened the week with a pair of lopsided wins over Fisher 14-1 and 18-0 over NHTI. The wins improve the Knights record to 15-8.
Two-time reigning NJCAA Pitcher of the Week Todd Tringale continued his dominance on the mound for the Knights as he went eight innings striking out 13 against Fisher, allowing four hits, two walks and one run. It is the third straight outing for Tringale in which he struck out double digits.
The game remained a close pitcher's duel until NECC broke it open with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. Nick White led the offense as he had four hits and five RBI’s including a pair of doubles.
White was joined in the line-up with multiple hits from Dylan Duval, Logan Burrill and Kam Levesque.
The pitching performance from Tringale was done one better as Levi Burrill tossed a five-inning mercy rule shortened perfect game as the Knights cruised past the Lynx 18-0.
Burrill faced the minimum 15 batters in five innings striking out 12 as only one batted ball made it out of the infield, a flyout to Levesque in shallow right field in the fourth inning.
Offensively, NECC struck early and often while cranking out 13 hits over five innings.
Logan Burrill smashed his team leading seventh and eight home runs of the season as part of a four-hit, eight-RBI performance. White added a pair of hits as did Clay Campbell and David Gill.
