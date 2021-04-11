HAVERHILL — Northern Essex split a pair of one-run games Sunday with Eastern Connecticut State, winning Game 1 1-0 before dropping Game 2 6-5.
The setback ended the Knights’ six-game winning streak.
In the first game, NJCAA Pitcher of the Week Todd Tringale of Saugus went the distance striking out 11 and only allowing three hits, three walks and a hit batsman.
NECC scored in the third, as Dylan Duval and Nick White reached with back-to-back hits. Duval scored on a two-out wild pitch.
Duval and White each had two hits.
In the second game, the Knights staked themselves to 4-0 lead but ECSU tied it at five in the sixth before winning in the seventh.
Levi Burrill went 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits.
Duval led the game off with a double, and later scored on a sacrifice fly. Logan Burrill doubled the lead in the second doubling, stealing third and scoring on a groundout.
The Knights (12-7) are at Mitchell College Tuesday at 2:30.
