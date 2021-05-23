College baseball (subject label) Knights fall hard in championship, could still qualify  

DEPTFORD, N.J. -- The Northern Essex Community College baseball team defeated No. 2 nationally-ranked RCSJ-Cumberland for the second time in as many days by a 14-6 final on Saturday morning, before the roof fell in.
Playing in the championship against No. 1 nationally-ranked RCSJ-Gloucester, the Knights ran out of pitching and fell hard in the finale, 22-4.
Still, sitting with a 22-12 overall record, the Knights will await word on a possible at-large berth to the NJCAA World Series as one of six teams in contention for two at-large bids that will be announced by the NJCAA baseball committee.
In the first game Saturday, the Knights never trailed against the Dukes as they jumped out to 5-0 lead after the first inning.
With one out, the Knights loaded the bases. Clay Campbell knocked in Nick White and Jared Coppola would score on a fielder’s choice from Chris Presinal. It was the first of four RBI’s in the morning for Presinal.
Joe Muzio ripped a double to right that scored Logan Burrill. Kameron Levesque would conclude the first inning scoring barrage with an RBI single that scored Presinal and Muzio.
White led off the second with a home run to right to give NECC a 6-0 lead before Cumberland plated three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Knights would expand the lead to 7-3 in the fourth on a two-out line drive to left from Burrill that scored Coppola.
NECC would take a 7-5 lead to the seventh inning before they plated seven additional runs over the final three innings.
On the mound, Ronnie Luke (Malden) started and went two innings, striking out two, walking one while allowing three runs on three hits. Dallas Vaughan came on and pitched 5 1/3 of strong relief to get the win, allowing two runs on eight hits, striking out two not allowing a walk.
In the second game, the Roadrunners jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage in the first and the Knights weren’t able to get back into the game. They used eight pitchers in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.