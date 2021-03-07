HAVERHILL -- Lawrence's Daniel Almarante registered a career-high 16 points as the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team led from start to finish on Saturday afternoon grabbing a 62-51 win over the World of Life Bible Institute.
With the win the Knights improve to 2-2 on the season.
Leading 30-18 at the half, the Knights built up the lead to as many as 18 early in the second half. Cristian Moscat added 10 points to join Alamrante in double figures as the Knights had a balanced scoring effort that saw 11 different players score.
A strong defensive performance, that held the Huskies to 51 points was the lowest point total allowed by the nights this season. Cameron Stratton and Christian Kinsley were key to the defense throughout the contest.
